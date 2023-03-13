Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis: 5 best movies and shows by the Scream Queens

At the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023), Jamie Lee Curtis won the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. She was nominated for her role as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Earlier, Curtis won a SAG Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once and was also nominated for a BAFTA Award.

In her acceptance speech, the actress thanked her supporters, late parents, and the directors. She added:

“To all the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!”

Jamie Lee Curtis beat Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Hong Chau (The Whale), and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) to grab the trophy.

Halloween and True Lies count as Jamie Lee Curtis’s top movies

Jamie Lee Curtis, who debuted in the 1970s, became known for her slasher and horror films, earning the title Scream Queen. Her first film, the 1978 horror film Halloween, was a major success, and over the years, she has appeared in several films of the genre.

She also acted in action thrillers, coming-of-age dramas, and comedy films, among others. Everything Everywhere All at Once brought her a debut Oscar nomination and even though the win left many divided, Jamie Lee Curtis’ acting prowess can never be doubted.

1) The Halloween franchise

The Halloween franchise features Curtis as Laurie Strode, the target of serial killer Michael Myers. She has appeared in nine of the 13 films in the series and is considered the main protagonist and pivot of the franchise.

Halloween, the first film, is touted as the best Jamie Lee Curtis movie and the franchise is one of the highest-grossing series in Hollywood.

2) A Fish Called Wanda

The 1988 heist comedy is about a group of diamond thieves who double-cross each other to locate the stolen diamonds that were buried by the gang leader. Jamie Lee Curtis plays the character of con artist Wanda Gershwitz and for her performance, she received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

A commercial and critical success, A Fish Called Wanda was nominated under three categories at the 61st Academy Awards, of which it won one.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

3) Knives Out

No Jamie Lee Curtis movie list can be completed without mentioning Knives Out. The 2019 Netflix film featured an ensemble cast, but Curtis’ performance as wealthy novelist Harlan Thrombey’s eldest daughter Linda Drysdale stood out.

Initially, in the film, she’s shown as a person mourning her father’s death. However, by the end, she transforms into this woman who is hurt after her son is accused of murder and is angry for not getting a dime of Harlan’s fortune.

The change in characterization was exemplary, and probably only Curtis could bring that out.

4) Scream Queens

Scream Queens featured Curtis as Dr. Cathy Munsch, the Wallace University Dean, who is a main character across two seasons.

For her deft portrayal, Curtis was nominated for the Golden Globes under Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical category. The Fox satirical black-comedy slasher TV series was created by the trio of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan.

The show maintained decent ratings throughout its run.

5) True Lies

Before James Cameron became this celebrated filmmaker, he made a box office smasher called True Lies. It had a simple plotline of a US government agent struggling to keep his double life as a family man and a spy in balance.

Arnold Schwarzenegger starred as the agent Harry Tasker, while Jamie Lee Curtis played his wife Helen. For her balanced execution, the veteran actress won a Golden Globe under the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical category.

Fans can watch Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar-winning role in the film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, on Hulu.

While the Oscars have concluded, those who wish to rewatch the ceremony can do so on Disney+ or on ABC's website.

