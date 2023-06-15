"So toxic": The Big D fans point out Thakur's hypocrisy after he shades ex-wife Dede in season 1 premiere

The Big D, USA Network’s latest dating reality show, aired on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and saw divorced couples come together in order to find love again. One of the couples that appeared in the episode was Dede and Thakur, who hadn’t spoken to each other since their marriage ended.

In the episode, Dede explained that her ex-husband constantly cheated on her while they were together, which led to the end of their relationship. Thakur, on his part, admitted to their relationship going south predominantly due to his actions.

Meanwhile, cast members were greeted by JoJo and Rodgers as they explained what was going to happen on the show. The cast then indulged in drinking games, following which, Thakur pulled aside his ex-wife to talk to her about the show. He stated how uncomfortable he was that she was trying to “flaunt” hooking up with someone else’s husband in front of him.

Fans took to social media to react to his hypocrisy and noted how toxic the male cast member is. However, they also added that Thakur would make great TV.

Fans slam Thakur for his behavior toward his ex-wife Dede during the season premiere of The Big D

In the season premiere of the USA Network show, the cast saw their exes for the first time since their divorce, and for some, it was a little more than they could have handled. After the initial shock wore off, the cast got comfortable and began getting to know one another with the help of a drinking game.

During the game, Thakur took a lot of shots and then proceeded to have a conversation with Dede about their time on the show. The Big D contestant accused her of wanting to hook up with other people’s ex-husbands and flaunting it in front of him when she expressed a desire to find love again.

Needless to say, fans were furious with Thakur, and took to social media to point out his hypocrisy.

Libbeth @Libbeth78 The difference between Thakur & Brooks is that Thakur is dangerous! He really doesnt care…based on his comments already. Brooks is just still in love. Thakur wants to control Dede #thebigd The difference between Thakur & Brooks is that Thakur is dangerous! He really doesnt care…based on his comments already. Brooks is just still in love. Thakur wants to control Dede #thebigd

Shay🦋 @sassykiesh10 That was a dumb choice. Thakur is going to do so much damage being there. He's a cheater why would you want him in the house. #TheBigD That was a dumb choice. Thakur is going to do so much damage being there. He's a cheater why would you want him in the house. #TheBigD

This did not sit well with Dede, who later said in a confessional that it was inappropriate for him to make comments about her choices since he had been unfaithful to her throughout their relationship.

Fans were in agreement with Dede as they slammed The Big D cast member. They further chimed in about the women not eliminating him during the episode and stated that he’s a dangerous man who doesn’t care about anyone. Netizens further called him the official villain of the season.

What happened in the season premiere of the show?

The Big D season premiere saw the cast make their way to the villa where they were going to spend the next several weeks trying to hash out their differences and make new connections. The cast was greeted by co-hosts Jojo and Jordan, who welcomed them to the show and left them to enjoy themselves.

The new singles indulged in various activities and tried to get to know themselves better. The following day, the hosts returned with the group’s first exercise. As part of the activity, the women were supposed to introduce their exes to the group while a love expert observed their behavior.

Ultimately, Casey and Gillian won the first challenge of the dating show as they were able to put aside their differences with their former partners, and as a reward, they got to go on dates. While Casey’s ex, Brooks, was certain she was going to pick him, she picked David, Gillian’s ex, whom Gillian also wanted to take out. The Big D female cast member then chose Mims for the date.

At the elimination ceremony, the women had the power to send home someone from the cast, and they came down to either Thakur or Brooks, but ultimately chose to send home Brooks.

The Big D will return next week on Wednesday with a brand new episode on USA Network.

