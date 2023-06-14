Where did JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers meet? Bachelor Nation alum host The Big D on USA Network

Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who first met on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, are all set to host the new part-dating-part-competition series, The Big D. Season 1 of the reality TV show is all set to premiere on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 pm ET.

The official press release by USA Network reads,

"Hosted by dating show successfuls JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, "The Big D" invites divorced couples into a tropical villa where they will pursue a second chance at love by dating the other divorcees in the house. Some of the romance hopefuls are looking to rekindle with their ex while others are eager to find a connection elsewhere."

The Bachelor Nation alums are all ready to guide the recent divorcees on their journey for a second chance at romance in the upcoming episodes of The Big D season 1.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are the new hosts of The Big D

The Big D is a part-dating, part-competition series that takes six divorced couples on a journey to Costa Rica for a true emotional rollercoaster ride. Some are hopeful to rekindle their former flame, while others are ready to move on and find a new connection.

Joining JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on this adventure is resident relationship expert Dr. Jada Jackson, who will provide valuable guidance to the participants.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have already had the experience of being on a reality TV dating show, especially after ending up together in the finale of Bachelor Nation season 12. In an interview with TV Insider, the couple shared why they wanted to host a reality show involving divorcees.

“Jordan and I obviously met on a big reality TV dating show. So being familiar with the concept and understanding a lot of things can happen on a show like this. You can form new connections, and do a lot of self-growth in these sorts of settings. I will say in terms of divorce, it’s kind of a not talked-about subject on reality TV,” JoJo said.

“One of our favorite parts about the show is its following Temptation Island. “Hump Days” on USA. Temptation Island is one of our favorites. On that one, you go and are separated. What we love about this show is you can’t pretend to be somebody you’re not. If you’re starting a new relationship or finding a new connection, the ex is there to give that unfiltered worst of you,” Jordan added.

The Big D, originally set to air on TBS last year, faced an unexpected setback when it was canceled just weeks before its July 2022 premiere date. However, the show quickly found a new home on the USA Network, much to the delight of fans eagerly awaiting its debut.

“We couldn’t be happier where we landed. We are so happy with this show and that people will get to see what we experience in real-time. Now landing on USA Network, streaming on Peacock, after one of our favorite shows. It couldn’t have worked out better,” the hosts shared their excitement.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They officially tied the knot on May 14, 2022, at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, in an intimate ceremony after a six-year engagement and two pandemic-induced postponements.

Watch the Bachelor Nation alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers host the new USA Network dating show, The Big D season 1 airs on June 14 at 10 pm ET.

