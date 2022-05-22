Aaron Rodgers skips brother Jordan's wedding as longstanding family feud refuses to die out 

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been one to shy away from voicing his concerns. The Green Bay Packers quarterback kicked up quite a storm last season thanks to his controversial hot takes during his weekly sit-in with Pat McAfee on his podcast.

This is, after all, a man who not only called an NFL MVP voter "a bum," but also openly criticized his team's front office, all in the span of a year. But there is someone the future NFL Hall of Famer seems to want nothing to do with. And that is his younger brother Jordan.

The two have shared an estranged relationship over the years. In fact, it's not just Jordan who has gotten the cold shoulder from Aaron Rodgers. It had earlier been reported that the Packers quarterback had cut ties with pretty much his entire family.

While recent reports suggested that the two had reconciled, this seems to be far from the truth. Jordan, who starred and won the 2016 season of the reality TV show 'The Bachelorette', recently tied the knot with American real estate mogul Jojo Fletcher.

As per an insider, who spoke to US weekly, older brother Aaron Rodgers was nowhere to be seen. The source noted that the brothers are not yet on talking terms.

“There is still a family rift... (They haven’t) reconciled or repaired their relationship.”

The source went on to note that Jordan was looking to put the past behind by having Aaron over for his big day. But thanks to the Packers quarterback's no-show, the feud drags on.

“It’s a sad situation for the family and especially for Jordan, who really does love his brother. Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget. Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”

Where did it all go wrong for Aaron Rodgers and his brother Jordan?

Back in an episode of 'The Bachelorette' in 2016, Jordan revealed that the family was no longer in touch with Aaron Rodgers.

“I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship... It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother... It’s not ideal and I love him and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has, the demands from people that he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him, it’s just how things go right now.”

Aaron later remarked on those remarks by his brother on national television.

“[It’s] a little inappropriate [for Jordan] to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just... I’m not going to speak on those things... But I wish him well in the competition.”

Little is known as to why Aaron is not in touch with his family. Some reports suggest that the quarterback pulled away from his family after he did not get his mother's blessings when it came to his relationship with Hollywood actress Olivia Munn, who, he dated for three years.

But these are all, at the end of the day, media speculations as neither side has truly opened up about the feud. Perhaps a nudge from McAfee on his podcast about the same could see the Packers quarterback open up a bit more about where it all went wrong.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat