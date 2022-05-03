Green Bay Packers NFL Draft picks 2022: Who did the Packers pick? Full list of selections

The Green Bay Packers, along with the rest of the NFL, completed their 2022 draft over the weekend. The Packers will be hoping their newest recruits can help Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers make it further in the playoffs than they’ve reached in previous years, falling in the NFC Divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and the NFC Championship to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

The Packers’ 2022 NFL Draft consisted of the following players:

Round 1 (22): LB Quay Walker, Georgia

Round 1 (28): DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Round 2 (34): WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Round 3 (92): OL Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Round 4 (132): WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Round 4 (140): OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Round 5 (179): ED Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Round 7 (228): S/LB Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech

The following is a closer look at each player.

Green Bay Packers 2022 NFL Draft Selections

Quay Walker

Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan

Linebacker Walker started all 15 games for the national champs, Georgia Bulldogs, clocking up 63 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He is a quick and reliable tackler with a knack for attacking the line of scrimmage.

Walker hails from Cordele, Georgia, and initially committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide before deciding to play football for his home-state team in 2018.

Still just 21-years-old, Walker could be a 10-year starter, alongside De’Vondre Campbell for the Packers.

He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the pick they acquired in the Davante Adams trade.

“He’s big, long and has great speed. He’s a playmaker for the national championship team and a great defense. He just has all the traits, not only as a player, but then mentally and instinctually that we’re looking for.” — GM Brian Gutekunst

Devonte Wyatt

Devonte Wyatt of Georgia v Vanderbilt

Wyatt, like Walker, was selected in round one after a successful college career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He was named First-Team All-SEC and Second-Team All-American in 2021 as he helped Georgia win the CFP National Championship.

He previously played college football for Hutchinson CC in order to meet the academic requirements to play Division I football. Wyatt started two years at Georgia, but comes into the NFL at a slightly older 24-years-old.

Christian Watson

Christian Watson of North Dakota State

The Green Bay Packers were desperate for wide receiver help after losing Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, so drafting Christian Watson will hopefully help fill the void Adams left. As a redshirt sophomore, Watson caught six touchdowns and was named Second-Team All Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC).

Arguably, the most athletic wideout in the draft, at 6”4 and 4.36 speed, the Packers moved up 19 spots in round-two of the 2022 draft to select the Florida native.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball New Packers WR Christian Watson's father reveals Aaron Rodgers' special gesture right after NDSU star was drafted dlvr.it/SPbk7s New Packers WR Christian Watson's father reveals Aaron Rodgers' special gesture right after NDSU star was drafted dlvr.it/SPbk7s

Sean Rhyan

Sean Rhyan at the NFL Combine

Sean Rhyan was drafted by the Green Bay Packers 92nd overall in 2022 after he started all 12 games in 2021 at left tackle for UCLA, helping the Bruins to average over 200 rushing yards per game. Rhyan was named as First-Team All-Pac-12 in 2021, as well as helping UCLA lead the whole of the Pac-12 in scoring.

Hailing from Ladera Ranch, California, in high school, Rhyan set school records in both shot put and discus.

Green Bay Packers 2022 NFL Draft Selections

Romeo Doubs

Nevada v Kansas State (Romeo Doubs)

Doubs was the second wide receiver drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2022, joining Christian Watson. Coming out of Nevada, where he scored a touchdown on a punt return with his first-ever collegiate touch, Doubs was named First-Team All-Mountain West in both 2020 and 2021. He finished his college career with 3,322 yards on 225 receptions and 26 touchdowns.

Doubs averaged 111.3 yards per game in 2020, ranking the Los Angeles native eighth in the FBS. He also led all MWC receivers with eight touchdowns of 20+ yards.

PFF Draft @PFF_College



EIGHT touchdowns on 20+ yard throws in 2021 (1st among MWC WRs) The Green Bay Packers pick Nevada WR Romeo Doubs at No. 132 overall.EIGHT touchdowns on 20+ yard throws in 2021 (1st among MWC WRs) The Green Bay Packers pick Nevada WR Romeo Doubs at No. 132 overall.EIGHT touchdowns on 20+ yard throws in 2021 (1st among MWC WRs) ☑️ https://t.co/3PpZM1Nf24

Zach Tom

Zach Tom at the NFL Combine

Tackle Zach Tom was the Green Bay Packers’ second fourth-round draft pick in 2022 after Romeo Doubs. While paying college football at Wake Forest, Tom was named First-Team All-ACC in 2021, after starting his college career as a center.

Tom hails from Louisiana, and both of his parents are employed by LSU. His father is a math professor, and his mother is an IT professional. His brother Cameron also played football. He played center at Southern Miss before representing both the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

Kingsley Enagbare

Vanderbilt v South Carolina

South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare was drafted by the Packers after being named First-Team All-SEC in 2020. The outside linebacker had an outstanding year, making seven tackles for loss with a team-high six sacks. He was also sixth in the FBS with three forced fumbles in eight starts.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Enagbare’s nickname is "J.J." and is because of his love of the children’s show Jay Jay the Jet Plane, per Chad Reuter.

Tariq Carpenter

Tariq Carpenter of Georgia Tech v Virginia

The Green Bay Packers’ final 2022 NFL Draft selection was linebacker/safety Tariq Carpenter, out of Georgia Tech. Carpenter started nine of 12 games during 2021, and made 65 tackles in 2021, including a team-high 13 against Clemson. He appeared in 52 games across his five collegiate seasons, and in high school, the Georgia native was a two-year captain of the track and field team, participating in both long and high jumps.

His mother also served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, including three deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan.

Edited by Windy Goodloe