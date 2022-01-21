"You've ruined interviewing Aaron Rodgers" - Reporter pokes fun at Pat McAfee for podcasts with Packers QB

Aaron Rodgers is a closed book. At least that’s how most NFL reporters have seen the Green Bay Packers quarterback for years.

Whether Rodgers purposely chose not to reveal much about himself to the media or the media has been unsuccessful in making him feel comfortable enough to disclose bits of information, the State Farm spokesperson is usually as open as his commercial and guest-hosting stints on Jeopardy! allow the public to see inside the mind of the reigning league MVP. That all changed when Aaron Rodgers appeared weekly on The Pat McAfee show, which streams on YouTube.

NFL reporter Kay Adams takes a shot at Pat McAfee for his access to Aaron Rodgers

During the interview, NFL reporter Kay Adams humorously took a shot at McAfee for taking all the mystery and challenge of interviewing Rodgers.

Adams had a bone to pick with McAfee, albeit jokingly:

"You've ruined interviewing Aaron Rodgers. Do you know that? I'm told you get to sit down with Aaron Rodgers for, you know, 7 to 10 minutes and I go, oh, okay, great. This happened last week, and I sit down and I'm like, what questions do I want to ask him? And it's impossible to even come up with anything to ask him because he just comes on your show and he has these hour sessions of just stream-of-consciousness. There's literally nothing that he has not gone over with you, and so you've ruined the experience of networks interviewing Aaron, congratulations."

McAfee replied to the sardonic comment:

"We'd like to thank Aaron for taking Tuesdays: 50-55 minutes, 45 minutes, after years and years of not talking to anybody about anything because everybody just buried him publicly basically, coming on the show, and baring his soul."

Adams acquiesced:

“He's never been an open book, but you really let us get to know his character, who he is as a human, his kindness, his vulnerability, like it's transcendental."

The Packers quarterback has had a busy season on and off the field, both good and bad. Regardless, Rodgers continues to be a big media draw due to his success on the field and off-field ventures. This Saturday, Rodgers and the Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The top-seeded Packers are a 5.5 favorite against the sixth-seeded 49ers.

