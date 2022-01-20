5 NFL QBs likely to be on the move this offseason ft. Russell Wilson

There was a time when the thought of Russell Wilson playing for anyone other than the Seattle Seahawks would be considered impossible. He was the one who led them to two Super Bowls; winning one and coming one pass away from another.

However, he is not the only quarterback who might move in the coming offseason. There are many quarterbacks, some who are the faces of the franchise, others who already know their time is up. Here's a list of all those quarterbacks who we think will move this offseason.

Russell Wilson tops our list of unsettled quarterbacks

#1 - Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks finished dead last in the NFC West with a losing 7-10 record. As all the other teams made it into the playoffs from the division, the time seemed right for the Seahawks and him to move in different directions.It desperately looks as if he needs a new scenario to be reinvigorated, especially coming back from finger surgery this year.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.

Russell Wilson's agent had already floated the possibility of him moving last season. He had mentioned his preferred destinations, including the New Orleans Saints. As the the Saints failed to make the playoffs this year and are looking for a steady quarterback presence, they might be his most likely destination.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Unless you were living under a rock last year, you know that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. His form this season may have tamped down the doubts for now, but one must remember that even last year he was the MVP and still wanted to leave.

The fundamental concern for Aaron Rodgers has always been the drafting of Jordan Love as his potential replacement. It sent him a signal that the team was looking to build for the future instead of building for the present. He believed that he was still elite and the team should invest in tools around him to help win a Super Bowl. He has been emphatically proven correct.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS This season:



Aaron Rodgers:

37 Pass TD

4 INT



Jordan Love:

2 Pass TD

3 INT This season:Aaron Rodgers:37 Pass TD4 INTJordan Love:2 Pass TD3 INT https://t.co/Ip3ZX8N8v9

After the season ends, talks will again come up about his future in Green Bay. A get-out deal has already been negotiated for this year. They will be even more pronounced if he does not win the Super Bowl this year. With Ben Roethlisberger plausibly retiring and Aaron Rodgers openly praising Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers might be one of the likeliest options for his move.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht