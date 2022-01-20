NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers to Steelers unrealistic as Packers look to build strong roster

The current rumor making the rounds is that Aaron Rodgers will be moving to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After taking a few moments to dig a little deeper, the possibility of Rodgers donning a Steelers jersery next season seems unrealistic.

Even with trade rumors about potential moves to the Steelers, the Denver Broncos, and even the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers himself has said that retirement after this season isn't to be ruled out.

If he decides not to retire and return for next season, Rodgers, however, cannot move to Pittsburgh in free agency as he is locked up through 2022, and 2023 is a void year. To facilitate a move, the Steelers must make a trade offer, with star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and, potentially, rookie running back Najee Harris, the only attractive players on their roster.

The likely scenario is that Rodgers will end up back in Green Bay or he will retire, with or without a second ring. While things had been rocky between the Packers quarterback and the front office, after sitting down with general manager Brian Gutekunst in the offseason, he stated that he was grateful for the positive discussions on his future, saying:

"I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place.

"And that's what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job."

Did Aaron Rodgers' friendly interaction with Mike Tomlin fuel trade rumors?

In the midst of his rumored move to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be looking for a new franchise quarterback if Ben Roethlisberger retires as expected, the Green Bay Packers quarterback's friendship with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has added fuel to the trade rumors.

Field Yates @FieldYates Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin. Pals. Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin. Pals. https://t.co/gA6BbbPxAA

The two exchanged smiles when the Packers defeated the Steelers 27-17 in Week 4 of the regular season. Now, all these weeks later, the interaction is being examined. Instead of it being confirmation of a move to another team, Rodgers clarified what was behind the quick interaction when he appeared on the ManningCast, stating:

"I was trying to catch him with 12 on the field, and he was over there shaking his head at me like, 'no, no, no, no you ain't doing that to us today'.

"I love Mike Tomlin. He's been around for a long time. We played him in the Super Bowl, and I have a ton of respect for him."

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/aaron-rod… Aaron Rodgers on whether perspective on future in Green Bay has changed: "The grass is greener where you water it" Aaron Rodgers on whether perspective on future in Green Bay has changed: "The grass is greener where you water it"nfl.com/news/aaron-rod… https://t.co/ni6VxFMXl7

The Packers have a talented roster, one that is definitely capable of going deep into the playoffs and potentially winning the Super Bowl, but there remains uncertainty around their future Hall of Fame quarterback.

When the dust settles on the NFL season, it will be interesting to see if he returns to the Green Bay Packers, seeks a trade deal or retires altogether. We'll have to wait and see if the potential of winning a Super Bowl influences his decisions.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently preparing for their NFC Divisional Round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers this Saturday, in what will be their first post-season appearance this term after earning the number one seed and a bye with a 13-4 record.

