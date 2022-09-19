So You Think You Can Dance Season 3 finalist Hokuto Konishi: Where is he now?

So You Think You Can Dance Season 3 finalist Hokuto "Hok" Konishi tied the knot with Gina Atkinson in an elegant ceremony in Morocco, as per friends and family who were in attendance. The Emmy award-winning movement designer, best known for his performances on the reality dance series, wed his hair stylist fiance over the weekend.

Hokuto is also a member of America's Best Dance Crew winners, Quest Crew. He is a professional director and movement designer based in Los Angeles, who has traveled to over 50 countries working with some top brands including Nike, Meta, Nissan, and Oculus, among many others.

As per PEOPLE's report, the bride and groom were surrounded by the crew members. Content creator and longtime girlfriend of member D-Trix, Bethany Mota, posted pictures from the wedding ceremony on her social media handle.

More details on Hokuto Konishi's past and present works

Hokuto began as a hip-hop dancer, specializing in breakdance. He trained for two years at the same time, following which he started his professional career in dance, aged 15.

The star was formerly a member of the dance crew SickStep. He even made it to the final 20 in Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD). However, his inablility to be legally employed in America lead to his dismissal from the competition. Subsequently, he obtained a work permit and was able to compete in the following season and was placed in the Top 12.

Following his debut on So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD), he competed on America's Best Dance Crew (ABDC) Season 3 as a member of the dance troupe Quest Crew and won the top prize. The crew was invited to the show in 2015 and was declared all-star champions of Season 8, taking home $100K.

He reunited with fellow SYTYCD contestant and dance partner Jamie Goodwin in 2009 to perform their Emmy award-winning piece 'The Hummingbird and the Flower' on the 100th episode of the competition.

Hokuto also made an appearance on Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel as a hip-hop dancer participating in a music competition. He is also one of the chosen artists for Adweek Top 100 Creatives in 2022 alongside other popular artists like Doja Cat, Anderson Paak and Jackson Wang.

The artist has also served as one of the judges on The World's Best, representing Japan. According to his website, Hokuto is "on constant mission to push the boundaries of human perception & to discover new expressions of beauty and has worked with the world's top talents in the entertainment industry."

Hokuto got engaged to Gina Atkinson in 2019 and the couple shared the news of their engagement on Instagram. The latter wrote in the post:

"The most beautiful sunset in the most beautiful place with my favorite person in the whole world. Without a doubt you're the one I want to spend the rest of my life with. Here's to 6 years and forever to go! @hok #konishipartyof2 technically 3...cause you know Moe"

As per PEOPLE's report, Hokuto wore a traditional Japanese wedding kimono and Gina opted for a white lace off-the-shoulder dress and a long cape that doubles as a train. The duo also clicked pictures alongside his America's Best Dance Crew members.

