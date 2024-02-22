Soccer star Son Heung-min's Instagram post with Lee Kang-in results in a sold-out collection of the former's clothing brand

South Korean soccer stars Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in have been in the news lately due to their reported fallout before the 2024 Asian Cup match against Jordan. Following the reported violent confrontation with Lee Kang-in, Son Heung-min suffered a dislocated finger, South Korea lost 2-0 in a washout match, and Jurgen Klinsmann was fired as head coach of the Korean national team on February 6, 2024.

However, the South Korean national team captain posted a picture with the 22-year-old rising star Lee on Instagram on February 21, 2024, displaying a united front. The post gained immense praise from football fans and immediately resulted in a huge surge in the sale of the clothing brand Nothing, Ordinary Sunday (NOS7), which is owned by Son Heung-min.

Son Heung-min's sweatshirt from his brand NOS7 immediately goes out of stock after the Instagram post

Son Heung-min put a halt to the allegations of drift within the South Korean national football team by taking to his Instagram account. Through his Instagram post, he posed smilingly for the camera along with the Paris Saint-Germain player Lee Kang-in and asked for fans' understanding and forgiveness.

The Tottenham Hotspurs player received a ton of positive feedback on the post, with many praising him for being the epitome of what a national team captain ought to be. In the post, the captain was seen wearing a beige long-sleeved sweatshirt from NOS7.

The stunning strength of Son's brand reputation was demonstrated when the sweatshirt, which retails for around KRW 97,000 (roughly $72.70), went out of stock immediately after the reconciliatory post surfaced online.

With the Korean department retailer Shinsegae, Son Heung-Min launched his own line of clothing, NOS7, on June 17, 2022.

In addition to being his surname spelled backward, "NOS" also alludes to the phrase "Nothing, Ordinary Sunday," and "7" is his jersey number, which appears frequently in the designs of the brand's products.

Son Heung-min asks fans to forgive Lee Kang-in through a heartfelt Instagram post

VnExpress reported that after their altercation during the 2024 Asian Cup involving the South Korean national football team, Lee Kang-in personally apologized to the national team captain Son Heung-min. Lee Kang-in reportedly took a flight from Paris to London to personally meet the Tottenham player and apologize. The two shared an Instagram post early on Wednesday morning, on February 21, where Lee expressed his gratitude to the South Korean team captain for having him.

Additionally, Son essentially put an end to the escalating rumors about the two's animosity when he posted an image of himself with Lee on his personal Instagram and wrote a long statement about their reunion. The South Korean football team captain and Tottenham player stated that when he was younger, even though he had been in the wrong on numerous occasions, he had good seniors to guide him.

He continued by saying that Lee Kang-in had reflected back on the incident and had repented. The Tottenham player further requested fans to forgive the 22-year-old young player and assured them in return that the South Korean national team will always put forward a united front. Son wrote,

"Hello! This is Heung Min Son. Going to talk is a little scary and difficult today. Kang-in sincerely reflected on himself and apologized to all the players on the team, including me. When I was young, I made a lot of mistakes and looked bad, but I think I can be where I am now because of the warm advice and teachings of good seniors. We will take special care of Kang-in to ensure that he does not do this wrong thing again so that all of us players can grow as seniors and captains of the national team. I also did well for my actions; I think it was an act that could be envied enough without thinking."

Son Heung-min acknowledged that his actions that day weren't the greatest and that he should be criticized. He continued by saying that occasionally, team leaders have to make a decision that won't please everyone in order to benefit the group.

"However, I am of the opinion that it is part of the essence of the claim to act like that for the team, so I will act for the team even if I am put in the same situation again...Kangin is having a hard time after that work. Forgive me with a grudged heart for once."

He ended his long letter by apologizing for the ruckus and causing the fans inconvenience and concern.

"As captain of the team,'I'm asking you to do this... Although football is loved a lot, we sincerely apologize for causing such a fuss, and we will work harder to make our Korean national team grow more this season. Once again, as the captain of the Korean national team, I sincerely apologize."

South Korean national team players Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in displaying a united front. (Image via Instagram/@hm_son7)

On the same day, Lee Kang-in uploaded a post on his Instagram account with a long apology where the Paris Saint-Germain player mentioned his regret for being unruly and inconsiderate towards his seniors.

Lee Kang-in wrote,

"I did something I should never have done in the dining room that day. Even if you think back, it was an action you should never have done...Respect and dedication to the team is the most important thing but I lacked a lot. I apologized to the other seniors of the representative team and colleagues for contacting each one of them. I am deeply reflecting on the fact that I lacked consideration and respect in my words when dealing with seniors and colleagues. I promised to have a more correct attitude and courtesy when treating seniors and colleagues."

Chung Mong-kyu, the chairman of the Korean Football Association, pointed out that the most severe penalty for Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in might be a temporary ban from the national squad. Jurgen Klinsmann, on the other hand, has been removed from the coaching position, despite his contract staying valid till 2026.

