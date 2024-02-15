Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in’s reported altercation at Asian Cup: All we know so far

The Sun reported on February 14, 2024, that Son Heung-min (32, Tottenham), Lee Kang-in (23, Paris Saint-Germain), and a few of the younger players allegedly got into a violent altercation before the team's Asian Cup semi-final matchup versus Jordan.

According to The Sun's reports, Son Heung-min's finger was reportedly wrapped in bandages throughout the game since it had been dislocated due to the confrontation. Meanwhile, the agency representing Lee Kang-in issued a statement on February 14, stating that several "articles" were "exaggerated."

As per Sun's report, the South Korean players reportedly argued at the team dinner a day before their match with Jordan, scheduled for February 6.

It further said that some young players, including Lee Kang-in, left during team dinner to play table tennis, but Son Heung-min (the team's captain) was displeased with this and conveyed his views firmly by asking the players to "focus" on the next match.

Lee Kang-in's agency refutes the fight allegations

The South Korean national team practiced for their Asian Cup semifinal match against Jordan on February 5, 2024 (ET). The Sun reported that Son Heung-min was dissatisfied with younger players leaving the team dinner and considered that it was too early for them to indulge in personal activities.

Koreaboo further reported that heated dialogues were exchanged between Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, which then reportedly led to Lee punching the team's captain.

Following the incident, Klinsmann spoke with both players, but Son Heung-min and other veterans reportedly requested Lee's removal from the starting eleven. Koreaboo quoted that Klinsmann reportedly told Son Heung-min and other players that he needed to "use" Lee Kang-in for their match against Jordan the next day (February 6).

"Do it for me. Lee Kang In is a player I need to use." (as reported by Koreaboo)

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Law Firm Seo On, which represents Lee Kang-in, issued a statement mentioning that the 23-year-old midfielder is apologetic regarding his behavior and has issued an apology via his Instagram account. The firm stated:

"Lee Kang In [sic] is deeply regretting and reflecting on his mistakes. Once again, he apologizes for causing discomfort and concern to many soccer fans. Considering that he was at the center of the dispute, Lee Kang In believed that an apology, rather than providing specific details of the incident, was the most appropriate course of action." (as reported by Allkpop)

Law Firm Seo On further highlighted that "recent articles, including those from Dispatch," stated that Lee Kang-in punched Son Heung-min (captain of the South Korean national team), which is "inaccurate." The firm elaborated that the incident has been "exaggerated" and that several senior players were also involved in the table tennis incident. They wrote:

"However, recent articles, including those from Dispatch, contained inaccurate information which is being exaggerated and reproduced as if it were true. Therefore, it is necessary to correct any misinformation. 1) The articles stating that Lee Kang In threw his fist in Son Heung Min's face when Son Heung Min grabbed his collar are different from the truth."

2) "During the table tennis incident, there were also senior players present, and table tennis had been a common activity prior to that day. We will clarify and address the remaining issues at a later time. Once again, sincere apologies to everyone who has been disappointed by Lee Kang In." (as reported by Allkpop)

Following allegations of an apparent feud between Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, the latter issued an apology on February 14, 2024, for his altercation with the South Korean football team captain.

The young midfielder, who was drafted by Paris Saint-Germain, wrote on his Instagram story that he should have listened to his seniors as his captain and is apologetic for displaying disappointing behavior. The player promised to never repeat such behavior in the future. He wrote:

"Good afternoon. This is Lee Kang In. There is an article that he had a dispute with Son Heung Min before the 4th quarter of the Asian Cup. We are very disappointed football fans who always support our national team. I am so sorry. I should have been in the forefront and obeyed my brothers, but I'm sorry that I'm showing a bad side to football fans." (as translated by Instagram)

Lee Kang-in continued:

"I apologize to many of you who disappointed in me. I am well aware of the interest and expectations football fans me. From now on, I will try to help my older brothers to become a better player and a better person." (as translated by Instagram)

Lee Kang-in issues an apology letter on Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/@kanginleeoficial & Instagram Translation)

South Korean football fans have backed the decision of the Korean Football Association (KFA) to remove Klinsmann from the coaching position. Meanwhile, Son Heung-min has returned to his club, Tottenham, and is preparing himself for the Premier League scheduled for February 17, 2024.

