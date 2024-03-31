Sofia Amorim cause of death explored as Influencer dies aged 22

Tragedy struck on Wednesday, March 27 when Sofia Amorim, a famous Brazillian influencer passed away due to multiple organ failure caused by dengue fever. The tragedy was accentuated by the fact that the influencer was also pregnant. Therefore, the mosquito-borne illness took the life of not only the 22-year-old but also her child.

Sofia Amorim passed away in her hometown city of Goiania, Brazil. The influencer's friends told a local Brazillian news outlet that the 22-year-old was reportedly complaining of shortness of breath before she was diagnosed with dengue fever on Tuesday. Goias, the state that housed Goiania reportedly saw a 257% increase in dengue fever cases from last year.

Brazilian influencer Sofia Amorim had been pregnant and was often seen proudly flaunting her baby bump on social media as her many followers cheered her on. According to local Brazilian outlets, Amorim, who was seven months into her pregnancy started feeling sick on Friday, March 22. Within a short span of a few days, everything changed tragically for Amorim and her kid.

A friend of the influencer, who chose to remain anonymous told a local news outlet that Sofia Amorim had experienced a shortness of breath before being diagnosed with dengue. The friend was quoted by the Mirror as saying:

"She was very short of breath, so they thought it was anxiety. On Tuesday afternoon, they found out it was dengue and went to 'listen' to her lungs. They were full of water. At around 10 pm, they had to intubate her."

The tragedy continued as the friend further revealed:

"The baby had already died in her belly in the early hours of the morning, they didn’t deliver her immediately because her platelets were very low, and she could have lost too much blood. The cesarean section was the last resort to try to save her life."

Sofia Amorim died in her home city of Goiania in the Goias state of Brazil, at the age of 22 on Wednesday, March 27 due to multiple organ failure caused by her dengue fever. Her child also tragically lost its life.

Dengue fever is a huge threat to health in large areas of South as well as Central America. The Goias State Department of Health, the department covering Amorim's home city reportedly showcased a 257 percent increase in dengue fever cases from last year. As of now, there are 72,747 such registered cases.

The disease, common to tropical and subtropical areas spreads to humans from the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. People start showing symptoms of the disease 4-10 days after they've been infected. Symptoms of mild dengue fever include high fever and flu-like symptoms including nausea, headache, rashes, joint/muscle/bone pain, gland swelling, and pain behind the eyes.

Some people don't experience any symptoms of dengue infection. For most of the cases, people recover from these symptoms within a week. However, if they don't the symptoms might worsen exponentially and lead to severe dengue, also known as dengue shock syndrome.

Severe dengue is a life-threatening condition. It occurs due to damage in the blood vessels, and a drop in the amount of blood platelets. Symptoms of the same include constant vomiting, gum/nose bleeding, blood in urine/stool/vomit, restlessness, fatigue, irritability, bleeding under the skin, and rapid breathing or difficulty in breathing.

A severe dengue fever can lead to internal bleeding, shock, organ failure, and eventually death.