What is sepsis? GoFundMe raises over $16,000 as Arizona second grader undergoes several amputations

An Arizona second grader named Victoria Pasten-Morales underwent several amputations and is now fighting for her life on the ventilator in the ICU after she was diagnosed with sepsis. A GoFundMe page was launched to fund the child's medical and other expenses and it has amassed $17,290 of its $50,000 goal, as of this writing.

The CDC defines sepsis as the extreme reaction of the body to an infection. This causes inflammation throughout the body and results in organ failure, tissue damage, and even death. It is most commonly caused by a bacterial infection.

A screenshot of Victoria's GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical condition

According to the CDC, sepsis usually occurs when a pre-existing infection triggers a chain reaction throughout the body and causes extensive inflammation. The condition is labeled as a life-threatening medical emergency.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, when sepsis occurs, one's immune system fails to fight an existing infection and starts causing harm to the body's organs and tissues. Blood clots can also form in the blood vessels as a result of an abnormal chain reaction in the clotting system, which can lower the blood flow to different organs, thus causing organ damage and failure.

Sepsis occurs in three different stages according to severity. In the infection and bacteremia stage, the bacteria enter the bloodstream, leading to the second stage, sepsis. This can eventually lead to the third stage, septic shock, which results in multiple organ failure and death, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Groups of individuals at a high risk of being diagnosed with sepsis include people over the age of 65, babies below the age of 1, those with weak immune systems, people with chronic medical conditions, individuals who have recently been hospitalized or diagnosed with a severe illness, and those who have survived the condition before.

Symptoms of sepsis include rashes or dark-red spots on the skin, fast heart rate, urinary issues, hypothermia, extreme fever, extreme pain, extreme discomfort, agitation, confusion, warm or sweaty skin, chills, shakiness, low blood pressure, shortness of breath, hyperventilation, and a lack of energy.

Sepsis is most commonly caused by bacterial infections like the Group A Streptococcus, but can also be caused by viral, fungal, and parasitic infections. The condition itself is not contagious but the infection that led to the condition can be contagious.

A person diagnosed with the condition is treated with IV fluids, antibiotics, vasopressor medications, and suitable supportive care in case of organ damage or failure. Dead tissues may also have to be removed through surgery.

Victoria's battle with sepsis

Victoria Pasten-Morales, a 7-year-old Arizona second grader was admitted to the hospital on February 29 as she was vomiting and had a high fever. Her kidneys then began failing and it was determined that she had a blood infection. She was soon placed on a ventilator in the ICU.

A fundraiser was launched for Victoria and her family by the child's teacher Emma Chandler and two others.

"We are reaching out to the community to help raise funds for Victoria's medical expenses, along with food, gas, and other expenses for the family," the page stated.

It added

"The financial burden that comes with unexpected medical emergencies can be overwhelming, and we want to ensure that Victoria's family can focus on her recovery without the added stress of mounting bills."

In a March 11 update, Chandler revealed that Victoria had been taken off the ECMO machine and was showing some improvement. However, the infection in her bloodstream led to the death of tissue in the hands and feet of the child, thereby requiring the possible amputation of her lower legs and hands.

Emma provided a further update on March 14, in which she stated that she, along with other teachers went to visit Victoria. She stated that on Monday, doctors had to amputate the child's right arm. The same day, her parents were informed that doctors would also have to amputate both her lower legs and left arm to save her life.

Chandler recalled that the 7-year-old was excited and her eyes lit up after seeing the cards her classmates had made for her. She couldn't talk as she was still on the ventilator but she nodded her head and blew kisses.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe page launched for Victoria and her family by Emma Chandler, Elizabeth Dewane, and Hannah Schneider has amassed $17,290 with the help of 194 donations and aims to collect $50,000.