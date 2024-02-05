What happened to Rayan Kim? GoFundMe raises over $69,000 for 11-year-old fighting for his life after a hit-and-run incident

On the morning of Tuesday, January 30, Rayan Kim, an 11-year-old boy was hit by a 2012 Nissan Frontier truck, while he was riding to his school on his e-bike. He is a student at Gunderson Middle School in Las Vegas.

A GoFundMe revealed that the child was fighting for his life, having sustained multiple severe injuries, including a broken wrist, fractured jaw, and brain hemorrhage, among other injuries. He also lost half of his right ear. The GoFundMe started to assist with Rayan's surgeries and road to recovery, which amassed $71,157 when writing this article.

Rayan's GoFundMe page amassed $71,157 (Image via GoFundMe)

Rayan Kim's devastating accident and his miraculous road to recovery

Rayan Kim, an 11-year-old boy, was cycling to school on the sidewalk when tragedy struck at the intersection of Cactus Avenue and Cliff Lake Street. The 2012 Nissan Frontier was driven by 39-year-old Leo Gonzalez-Ceron, who stayed at the scene after the accident.

In an interview with KSNV, Rayan Kim's mother said:

"He left home before going school."

She continued:

"Mom, I love you. That's the last time I heard his voice."

GoFundMe for Rayan Kim was started by a close family friend, Kristen Penny, who revealed on the fundraiser page that Rayan was the eldest of three children, being the older brother to a younger sister and brother. He was also involved with the Catholic church Saint Paul Korean Catholic Church, jiu-jitsu, and clarinet. The GoFundMe revealed:

"Rayan sustained head injury and trauma including a fracture to his jaw and facial bones, broken left wrist, severe road rash to his skin, hemorrhage on his brain and bleeding and half his right ear is gone."

The GoFundMe has currently raised $71,182 of its $100,000 goal. The GoFundMe added:

"We ask for any assistance for Rayan Kim’s surgeries and road to recovery. His mom is a single mom of three, recently moved to Las Vegas from California and no longer working."

An image of Rayan before the accident (Image via GoFundMe)

In an update to the GoFundMe, Penny revealed that it was a miracle that the boy was still alive. While on the fundraiser page, Kristen Penny said that a two-hour surgery was performed on Rayan Kim, but doctors were still not 100% sure about his eyesight. His hearing was also not fully recovered, but they were still hopeful. The bones surrounding his eyes needed surgery and wiring.

Rayan's road rash skin would need to be removed and replaced with skin from his thigh in a separate surgery next week. Penny said that they were not sure about the movement on the right side of his body but prayed that he would make a full recovery. Penny shared some good news when she revealed:

"Rayan and his mommy just had a visit after two hours of surgery, he is responsive and can hear! Mommy was talking with him and he is able to wiggle his left foot and hold her hand with his left hand. God brings miracles y’all!"

Rayan's mom holding his hand (Image via GoFundMe)

Pictures showed Rayan's mother's hand adorned with a Rosary holding onto her son, Rayan Kim. She had shared pictures of Rayan in the hospital bed, connected to a plethora of tubes and wires, while hugging his Black Panther plushy surrounded by a photograph and a figure of Jesus adorned with the rosary. The image showed Rayan's mother's hand holding onto her son, Rayan Kim.

In the earlier interview with KSNV Rayan's mom had said:

"I'm his mom, but I want to tell you he raised me."

She added:

"He changed me. He taught me what is love. And he's really strong. He has a big heart."

Messages from Rayan's classmates (Image via GoFundMe)

In one of the updates, Kristen Penny reminded people of the rise in juvenile and pedestrian accidents during the 2023-2024 school year. She requested people to be vigilant when behind the wheel of a vehicle.