SoleFly x Air Jordan 12 shoes: Everything we know so far

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 12 sneaker recently surfaced on the internet. This will be a collaborative release by the SoleFly and Jordan label that will be decked in a White/Baroque Brown-Sail palette.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 12 sneakers are predicted to drop sometime during the holiday season of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the partnering labels haven't disclosed the official launch date for now.

Reportedly, these joint pairs will be sold online as well as on SoleFly's offline sites. They will be offered with a retail price label of $225 per pair.

More details about the SoleFly x Air Jordan 12 shoes

The SoleFly and Jumpman labels will showcase their most recent collaboration, the new Air Jordan 12 rendition, during the forthcoming holiday season in 2024. In this collaborative endeavor, the style of SoleFly is combined with the famous design of the Air Jordan 12.

SoleFly, which is headed by Carlos Prieto and Danny Hidalgo and has its headquarters in Miami, is a noteworthy company. In 2014, Carlos Prieto, Michael Jordan's brother-in-law, launched the association between Jordan Brand and its employees. The fact that their collaboration has resulted in special versions, such as the "Lotto" Air Jordan 3, demonstrates the considerable impact that SoleFly has had.

SoleFly's Air Jordan 12 features a color palette comprising white, baroque brown, and sail as its primary colors. Even though the specifics have not been put out, fans believe that the top will be dominated by a combination of White and Baroque Brown, with Sail serving as an accent.

Be prepared to encounter prominent logos from SoleFly and Jumpman wrapped in packaging that has been specifically created.

Be on the lookout for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 12 shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves sometime around the Christmas season in 2024. Jordanheads and other curious shoppers are advised to stay in touch with the partnering labels for timely alerts on their release date and other details.

Besides this collaborative variant, Jordan Brand will offer many other colorways of the Air Jordan 12 this year. Iterations like "White/Game Royal" and "Black Wolf Grey" will debut in 2024. They will be sold via Nike's online and offline locations and a bunch of Jumpman label-linked sellers.