Solidarity with Sanna movement takes over internet as Finland PM receives support as she issues apology over 'inappropriate' photo

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin has issued an apology over a controversial picture circulated over the internet, which was taken at her residence.

The photograph shows two topless women kissing each other and covering their bare breasts with a sign that reads "Finland." However, none of the women were Marin but some of her guests who were staying at her place.

While speaking to reporters in Helsinki on August 23, the 36-year-old politician stated:

“I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken."

She added that the picture was taken after Marin and her friends attended a music festival held between July 8 and 10. The politician added that her guests spent the evening at her residence and went to the sauna.

"We had sauna, swam, and spent time together. That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together."

Sanna Marin's apology comes less than a week after being heavily criticized for a video where she could be seen dancing and partying. However, several women have come forward to support the PM, who, according to them, did nothing wrong.

Sanna Marin have a truckload of women supporting her amidst the ongoing criticism

Recently, when Sanna Marin's infamous video of dancing at a party went viral over the internet, she faced severe backlash from the opposition, calling it undignified. At the same time, some even suggested that the party had drugs.

In the viral video, the 36-year-old Finnish Prime Minister can be seen drinking and dancing with friends, including several native personalities like Tinni Wikstrom, Ilona Ylikorpi, and Alma.

At a press conference, Marin recently set the record straight by addressing the backlash over the video. She stated that the clip was shot during her time off, and nothing illegal was present during the event.

Moreover, she took a drug test to prove her statement as it showed a negative result on August 22, as per an official statement from her office.

Post the criticism, several politicians and businesswomen from around the world have come forward to rally the PM's "work hard, play hard" message to support her and have flooded social media with videos consisting of hashtag #SolidarityWithSanna.

Australian politician Fiona Patten shared a picture of herself on Twitter, where she can be seen dancing on the street. Captioning the image, she wrote:

Fiona Patten MP @FionaPattenMLC #solidaritywithsanna If letting off steam at a party is the worst thing your prime minister has done, then you're a pretty lucky country. If letting off steam at a party is the worst thing your prime minister has done, then you're a pretty lucky country. 🇫🇮 #solidaritywithsanna https://t.co/0jGJBKuZ0M

DM 🇳🇱 @dmeijerk

I stand in solidarity with Sanna

#solidaritywithsanna We should all dance a little more!I stand in solidarity with Sanna We should all dance a little more! I stand in solidarity with Sanna #solidaritywithsanna https://t.co/q7l6qzXQzF

A member of the European Parliament, Tilly Metz, also posted a video herself dancing at a nightclub. In the caption, she called out people who have "problem" with a female politician "dancing with her friends during her weekend."

Tilly Metz MEP @MetzTilly 🕺= better working afterwards. #RightToDance #solidaritywithsanna If you have a problem that a female politician is dancing with friends during her week-end, then YOU have a problem, not this politician. We should even dance more, independently gender or age.🕺= better working afterwards. #RightToDisconnect If you have a problem that a female politician is dancing with friends during her week-end, then YOU have a problem, not this politician. We should even dance more, independently gender or age.💃🕺= better working afterwards. #RightToDisconnect #RightToDance #solidaritywithsanna https://t.co/haekCFzqhL

Twitter user Megha Mohan also shared a compilation of several Finnish women dancing and partying as a way to stand in solidarity with Sanna Marin.

Megha Mohan @meghamohan “Solidarity with Sanna”



Women in Finland are posting videos of themselves partying while tagging Prime Minister Sanna Marin. “Solidarity with Sanna”Women in Finland are posting videos of themselves partying while tagging Prime Minister Sanna Marin. https://t.co/Bl1M4r0bky

Osman Mrzljak @mr_enzzo

Men are worst dancers but we support her too.



#solidaritywithsanna Not only women supports @MarinSanna Men are worst dancers but we support her too. Not only women supports @MarinSanna Men are worst dancers but we support her too.#solidaritywithsanna https://t.co/4eQRWv71QE

Jolande Colijn @Jolande_83 Dancing is, and always will be, the most powerful instinct humans have to connect. When you dance you are free, even if you're not. #SolidarityWithSanna Dancing is, and always will be, the most powerful instinct humans have to connect. When you dance you are free, even if you're not. #SolidarityWithSanna https://t.co/WEUU5RGwgh

Marin joined the Social Democratic Party of Finland in 2006. She quickly climbed the ladder and became the world's youngest ever Prime Minister at 34.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das