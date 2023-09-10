"Some people on The Challenge wouldn't be allowed on":  MTV Legend Cory Wharton shades Kyle Christie for 'steroid' use

On February 11, 2022, during an interview on The Residency Podcast, The Challenge alum Cory Wharton said something that has since sent ripples through the reality TV community. MTV’s The Challenge has consistently drawn viewers with its blend of competition and drama. Cory Wharton, a seasoned participant, brought a new dimension to the show's discourse. He described the selection process and stages and pointed out that there are no steroid tests involved.

Wharton suggested that some participants, specifically pointing to Kyle Christie, might be using performance-enhancing drugs like steroids. Moreover, they wouldn’t have been on a show if the show had proper testing measures. Such a claim, if true, can shake the foundation of the show's integrity and raise questions about the fairness of the competition.

“As long as you pass these tests you'll be on which then you have to take a psych test which is 500 questions and then you also have to go do a physical which they don't test for steroids which they should because kyle…some people on The Challenge wouldn't be allowed on.”

Wharton's startling claims put The Challenge's long-standing integrity to the test

Cory Wharton has been a consistent figure in multiple seasons, often making headlines with his gameplay and alliances. On the other hand, Kyle Christie, another show veteran, has been celebrated for his resilience and has a significant fan following.

The trouble started when Cory Wharton raised concerns about potential steroid use among the cast of The Challenge. According to Wharton, many current participants, notably Kyle Christie, might not have been part of the show if rigorous steroid tests were conducted. Such a statement, coming from a seasoned player like Wharton, holds some weight.

After mentioning Kyle and getting shocking expressions from hosts, Cory added:

"Yeah yeah there's definitely the people."

The reactions to Wharton's allegations were swift. When talking about other contestants strength, Cory said:

"They're not stronger though you put these f**ls on a bench press or something like that they look good but then roids ain't picking up, but no it's just the competition is stiff man,"

The recent premiere of The Challenge USA season 2, which includes Tory Wharton as a participant, has added another dimension to the story. With Wharton's allegations in the backdrop, viewers are keenly observing the interactions and performances of the participants.

In another incident, Amanda Gracia, show's another contestant, publicly labeled castmate Tori as a,

“Steroid injecting p********e”.

Such a direct accusation, coming on the heels of Cory Wharton's similar claims, reflects the prevalent concerns about steroid use among the cast.

If there's any truth to Wharton's allegations, it could lead to a re-evaluation of the show's testing protocols and potentially even its casting decisions. While some contestants, like Jemmye, have openly refuted the allegations, others have remained silent, possibly waiting for more concrete evidence or an official statement from the show's producers.

The Challenge has built its reputation over the years as a competitive and authentic reality show. Allegations of steroid use, if proven true, could tarnish this image. The show's producers and MTV might face backlash, leading to potential changes in the show's format or its testing protocols.

Final thoughts

The world of reality TV thrives on competition, drama, and authenticity. While Cory Wharton's claims have ignited online discussions and debates, they also bring to light broader concerns about the integrity of the competition and the credibility of its participants.

As viewers await official statements and further developments, the legacy and future of The Challenge hang in the balance. Only time will reveal the true extent of these allegations and their impact on the beloved reality show.