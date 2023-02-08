Amazon Prime Video's new rom-com Somebody I Used to Know is expected to arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12 am GMT. The film tells the story of a woman who's deeply passionate about her work. Her life takes a dramatic turn after she travels to her hometown and reconnects with her former lover.

The movie features Alison Brie in the lead role, alongside several others portraying important supporting roles. It is directed by Dave Franco, who has co-written the screenplay with Alison Brie.

Somebody I Used to Know promises to be a heartwarming watch

Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for Somebody I Used to Know on January 12, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous dramatic events that forever change protagonist Ally's life.

The trailer opens with Ally unexpectedly meeting her ex-boyfriend Sean at a restaurant. Although she sees him from a distance, she pretends not to have noticed. However, Sean walks up to her and greets her, and they have a friendly conversation.

The trailer then briefly depicts the various changes that happen in Ally's life without revealing any major spoilers. Overall, it maintains a warm and hopeful tone that fans of romantic comedies would certainly enjoy. Take a look at the official description of the movie, according to Amazon:

''On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally (Alison Brie) reminisces with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis), and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Sean's fiancé, Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds her of the person she used to be.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a heartwarming and hopeful romantic comedy that explores several intriguing themes like self-discovery, passion, love, and many more.

A quick look at Somebody I Used to Know cast and crew

Somebody I Used to Know stars Alison Brie as Ally, a young woman who's extremely proud and passionate about her work. She makes a trip to her native place, which alters the course of her life as she meets her ex-boyfriend there. Several other pivotal moments force Ally to confront her choices as she gets on the road to self-discovery.

Alison Brie looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, capturing the inherent charm, charisma, and dynamic nature that defines her character. Fans can expect a charming performance from the actress.

Apart from the new rom-com, Alison Brie has previously starred in numerous other popular and critically acclaimed shows and films over the years, like Mad Men, Community, and Sleeping With Other People, to name a few.

Alongside Brie in another key role is actor Jay Ellis as Sean, Ally's ex-boyfriend whom she meets on her trip to her hometown. Jay looks brilliant in the trailer and shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Alison Brie. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Top Gun: Maverick, The Game, and many more.

Other important cast members include Kiersey Clemons, Julie Hagerty, Haley Joel Osment, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Somebody I Used to Know on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 10, 2023.

