Somebody I Used to Know review: A pre-valentines day treat for hopeless romantics

Prime Video's exclusive movie Somebody I Used to Know premiered on the streaming platform on February 10.

This heartwarming movie stars Alison Brie as Ally, Jay Ellis as Sean, Kiersey Clemons as Cassidy, Julie Hagerty as Libby, Haley Joel Osment as Jeremy, Amy Sedaris as Deedee, Danny Pudi as Benny, Zoë Chao as Ramona, Evan Jonigkeit as Chef Jamie, Olga Merediz as Jojo, Ayden Mayeri as Kayla, and Kelvin Yu as Christian.

Somebody I Used to Know sees Ally having a midlife crisis after having some trouble at work. She comes to her hometown to meet her mother and takes a trip into her past when she meets her ex-boyfriend, Sean.

Somebody I Used to Know review: Ally's quest to find happiness in her stressful life

The movie begins with our protagonist, Ally, portrayed by the beautiful Alison Brie, who is interviewing the winner of a cooking/love game show she has hosted for three seasons. We are made aware that she is a sucker for content and asks the winner some sentimental questions that end up giving the guy an emotional breakdown on camera.

Ally soon learns that her show is getting canceled and is heartbroken. She is single, lives alone with her cat, misses her past self, is low on ambition, and doesn't know what to do. Having no other choice, she decides to take a break from life and visit her mother in her hometown. But little did she know that this trip could change her life.

She stumbles upon her ex-boyfriend, Sean, in a bar, and just when she thought there were still traces of their relationship within both of them, Ally learns that he is getting married. She meets Sean's fiance and realizes that she was no different from her own younger self and constantly tries to find happiness in her past and get back with her old flame.

The film is bittersweet and filled with emotions like grief, acceptance, heartbreak, and new beginnings. It gives the message that when something is in the past, it's best to keep it there. If you bring it up again, it messes with your present and future.

Alison Brie's portrayal of a hopeless romantic is nothing short of marvelous. Danny Pudi, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemons also gave gripping performances and managed to tell a beautiful story with limited characters. Julie Hagerty's portrayal of Ally's kind and nonjudgemental mother was the icing on the cake.

Along with the acting, there are many pretty scenic views and even some brilliant cinematic shots. The soundtrack includes rock and pop tracks from various classic bands and artists.

The official synopsis of Somebody I Used to Know reads,

"On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally (Alison Brie) reminisces with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis), and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Sean's fiancé, Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds her of the person she used to be."

Somebody I Used to Know was directed by Dave Franco, who is married to Alison Brie. The couple co-wrote the film, with Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay, and Michael Heimler credited for its production.

Somebody I Used to Know is streaming worldwide on Prime Video.

