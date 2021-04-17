"Something about his voice which is f*****g hilarious": Corpse Husband and TommyInnit steal the show during Among Us stream

The world of Among Us witnessed a colossal crossover recently, which brought two extremely popular streamers on a memorable collision course with one another. It was the duo of Corpse Husband and TommyInnit.
The duo recently featured in a stacked Among Us lobby of Twitch and YouTube. The lobby included the likes of Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Dream, and GeorgeNotFound, to name a few.
The stream was peppered with a host of memorable moments. The wholesome interaction between Corpse Husband and TommyInnit was the big highlight, winning over the internet.
Fans react to the wholesome duo of Corpse Husband x TommyInnit
During an entertaining voting segment for their stream, TommyInnit's rich British accent left Corpse Husband in splits.
While everyone was deciding who to vote out, TommyInnit confidently proclaimed:
"Yeah, it was me! Yeah! It's not me...if it was I would be the best damn Impostor ever!"
This caused Corpse Husband to stifle a laugh before he eventually broke out into a burst of giggles and proceeded to comment on TommyInnit's appealing voice:
"Why do you talk like that? Something about his voice which is f*****g hilarious! Imagine if he wasn't British for whatever reason. I wonder if where you're from changes inflexion like a tone of voice rather than pitch. "
At another juncture, TommyInnit left Corpse Husband stumped with his witty wordplay by hilariously asking him to wait for him in-game:
"Corpse! Can you wait for me this time please? Cause we just click! You ran off from me and I was trying to be your buddy! I'll stick with you Corpse"
In light of their wholesome interactions on stream, fans certainly had a lot to talk about. They took to Twitter in high spirits to gush over the hilarious camaraderie of two of their favorite content creators:
From bickering on stream to teaming up against the rest of the lobby, the Corpse Husband x TommyInnit dynamic left several viewers in splits.
From the reactions above, it appears that fans now have a brand new duo to add to their wholesome list.