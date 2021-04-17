"Something about his voice which is f*****g hilarious": Corpse Husband and TommyInnit steal the show during Among Us stream

The world of Among Us witnessed a colossal crossover recently, which brought two extremely popular streamers on a memorable collision course with one another. It was the duo of Corpse Husband and TommyInnit.

The duo recently featured in a stacked Among Us lobby of Twitch and YouTube. The lobby included the likes of Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Dream, and GeorgeNotFound, to name a few.

The stream was peppered with a host of memorable moments. The wholesome interaction between Corpse Husband and TommyInnit was the big highlight, winning over the internet.

Fans react to the wholesome duo of Corpse Husband x TommyInnit

During an entertaining voting segment for their stream, TommyInnit's rich British accent left Corpse Husband in splits.

While everyone was deciding who to vote out, TommyInnit confidently proclaimed:

"Yeah, it was me! Yeah! It's not me...if it was I would be the best damn Impostor ever!"

This caused Corpse Husband to stifle a laugh before he eventually broke out into a burst of giggles and proceeded to comment on TommyInnit's appealing voice:

"Why do you talk like that? Something about his voice which is f*****g hilarious! Imagine if he wasn't British for whatever reason. I wonder if where you're from changes inflexion like a tone of voice rather than pitch. "

At another juncture, TommyInnit left Corpse Husband stumped with his witty wordplay by hilariously asking him to wait for him in-game:

my top 3 fave corpse and tommy moments :D pic.twitter.com/r9avjeLNPA — ًkitty 🌧🥕 (@corpsenekos) April 17, 2021

"Corpse! Can you wait for me this time please? Cause we just click! You ran off from me and I was trying to be your buddy! I'll stick with you Corpse"

In light of their wholesome interactions on stream, fans certainly had a lot to talk about. They took to Twitter in high spirits to gush over the hilarious camaraderie of two of their favorite content creators:

Tommy with Tommy with

dream george & corpse pic.twitter.com/lk07Dek5GR — niccy̆̈ (@cutegogy) April 16, 2021

corpse and tommy be like pic.twitter.com/4f7r3AK9vi — ً vero. ♡ 🦇❗️ (@CATGIRLSHIT) April 16, 2021

Please the Tommy Corpse dynamic is so funny to me 😭 — Houdini ☻ (@SunnyFunDip) April 16, 2021

THIS IS SO FUNNY LMAO — ASH🌸 (@honkkvrl_) April 16, 2021

Corpse bullies Tommy like he is his little brother 😭 — Byssa🦇❗️ (@corpsearlet) April 16, 2021

#CORPSE: tom you gotta follow me this round#TOMMY: I FUCKING WILL.... im sorry everyone im gamer raging #CORPSE: its alright man#TOMMY: no its not — gab (@BLURRYCORPSE) April 16, 2021

Tommy: Corpse can u wait for me next time?



Corpse: ???



Tommy: cause we click



Corpse: **confused wheeze** — felix🌱🐝 (@leafykkuno) April 16, 2021

From bickering on stream to teaming up against the rest of the lobby, the Corpse Husband x TommyInnit dynamic left several viewers in splits.

From the reactions above, it appears that fans now have a brand new duo to add to their wholesome list.