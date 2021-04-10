Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wishes TommyInnit on his birthday, and fans can't get enough of it

Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons' 17th birthday got a lot more special, courtesy of a message from none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The popular Minecraft streamer recently turned 17 years amid extensive fanfare. The likes of Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Karl Jacobs and more joined the streaming community in sending him birthday messages.

I’ll do one better,

Happy MF’n Birthday Tommy, now go eat cake and drink Teremana with a splash of ZOA. 😂

(seriously, have a great birthday weekend)

🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 9, 2021

However, the icing on the cake came in the form of an unexpected birthday message from former WWE superstar and current Hollywood megastar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In response to TommyInnit's request for a birthday wish, The Rock surprisingly obliged in his own trademark style:

The Rock's response led to an equally hilarious tweet from an overwhelmed TommyInnit, who began to claim bragging rights online:

One day into being 17 and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has told me to do hard drugs. Best Birthday EVER! — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 9, 2021

I will do drugs for you The Rock. Thanks pal — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 9, 2021

He also came up with a series of hilarious replies in response to his fellow Minecraft buddies Quackity and Ph1lzA:

Me and Big Rock are just on the same wavelength, you wouldn't get it Big Q. — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 9, 2021

dont care its the rock — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 9, 2021

Fans had a collective meltdown after the interaction as they soon took to Twitter with gleeful abandon.

The Rock x TommyInnit's Twitter exchange takes over the internet

This is not the first time that TommyInnit has tweeted at The Rock. One of his most popular tweets was when he boldly claimed he could beat the former WWE superstar in a fight.

From Bruno Mars to Ariana Grande, TommyInnit has slid into the comments section of many celebrities.

When asked how he managed to get replies from the bigwigs of entertainment, Tommy came up with a winner of a response as he revealed his desire to run for "Priminister" someday:

Going to start getting 500,000 likes a tweet then get Obama on my side. Then, once I hit 700,000 likes a tweet I'll run for Priminister. Once I hit 1 Million likes a tweet, I will buy Amazon with the lots of money I own.



It's all uphill from here IBalisticSquid. — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 9, 2021

In light of The Rock's humorous birthday message for TommyInnit, several of the streamer's fans and friends took to Twitter to congratulate him:

HES DONE IT BOYS pic.twitter.com/t1PIBHvN1X — swag (@DuncanonYT) April 9, 2021

YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Tubbo (@TubboLive) April 9, 2021

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) April 9, 2021

HELL YEAH LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/sE0KX1Ie54 — doki 💕 (@dokidokidraws) April 9, 2021

tommy after the rock dwayne johnson tells him to drink tequila as a minor pic.twitter.com/6DsZYCZ1Nr — addy (@frogiechamp) April 9, 2021

the rock telling tommyinnit to drink tequila on his 17th birthday is going to go down in the history books https://t.co/HmV9VMApgR — jas🎰 ³ (@honkkjasmine) April 9, 2021

tommy to his parents rn: THE ROCK TOLD ME TOO pic.twitter.com/66nTi71byY — valerie ♡︎ (@ilybeetwt) April 9, 2021

oh my gosh i just found a rare photo of @tommyinnit and @TheRock pic.twitter.com/csHNRzceZz — camryn (@ellocamryn) April 9, 2021

tommy asking all of us seeing

the rock to say that the rock

happy birthday actually responded pic.twitter.com/QmtqsstiXt — chloe 🌿 (@ayobeetwt) April 10, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like TommyInnit won't be forgetting his 17th birthday anytime soon, thanks to the iconic message from The Rock.