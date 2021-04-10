Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wishes TommyInnit on his birthday, and fans can't get enough of it

Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons' 17th birthday got a lot more special, courtesy of a message from none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The popular Minecraft streamer recently turned 17 years amid extensive fanfare. The likes of Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Karl Jacobs and more joined the streaming community in sending him birthday messages.
However, the icing on the cake came in the form of an unexpected birthday message from former WWE superstar and current Hollywood megastar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
In response to TommyInnit's request for a birthday wish, The Rock surprisingly obliged in his own trademark style:
"I'll do one better, Happy MF'n birthday Tommy, now go eat cake and drink Teremana with a splash of ZOA. (seriously, have a great birthday weekend)"
The Rock's response led to an equally hilarious tweet from an overwhelmed TommyInnit, who began to claim bragging rights online:
He also came up with a series of hilarious replies in response to his fellow Minecraft buddies Quackity and Ph1lzA:
Fans had a collective meltdown after the interaction as they soon took to Twitter with gleeful abandon.
The Rock x TommyInnit's Twitter exchange takes over the internet
This is not the first time that TommyInnit has tweeted at The Rock. One of his most popular tweets was when he boldly claimed he could beat the former WWE superstar in a fight.
From Bruno Mars to Ariana Grande, TommyInnit has slid into the comments section of many celebrities.
When asked how he managed to get replies from the bigwigs of entertainment, Tommy came up with a winner of a response as he revealed his desire to run for "Priminister" someday:
In light of The Rock's humorous birthday message for TommyInnit, several of the streamer's fans and friends took to Twitter to congratulate him:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like TommyInnit won't be forgetting his 17th birthday anytime soon, thanks to the iconic message from The Rock.