Son Na-eun leaves Apink ahead of the group's 11-year anniversary 

Days before the 11-year anniversary of Apink's debut, idol-actor Son Na-eun has officially parted ways with the group.

Apart from being part of the girl group, Son also made forays into acting, having made her debut in 2012, with the Sageuk drama The Great Seer.

The artist recently joined YG Entertainment as an actor. Fans speculate that her busy acting schedule might be the reason behind the idol's untimely departure from the group.

Son Na-eun announced her departure from Apink through an Instagram post

On April 8, 2022, Son Nae-eun announced her decision to leave the group via a heartfelt letter on Instagram.

Following the post, the girl group's agency, IST Entertainment, confirmed the news. They stated:

“Son Na-eun decided that she could no longer be a part of the activities with Apink due to problems with her schedule. She previously had a discussion with her group and the two entertainment companies- IST and YG Entertainment."

The idol's full letter (translated) states,

"I worried a lot about how I should say this, and even now, as I write these words, I’m very nervous. I will be leaving Apink, with whom I have been together for the past 11 years."

The singer opened up about how hard it is for her to leave the group, which had been her home for the last 11 years.

"Because Apink is a place like family, with whom I have spent a long time together, I made this difficult decision after a lot of debate, and though it wasn’t an easy decision, I plan to become a Panda and cheer on Apink starting from now on."

The Dinner Mate actor extended a special thanks to her fellow group members and the IST staff. She stated:

"The members… Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo, Hayoung… the many people who have worked hard for Apink from the start, including the IST staff, and the fans, who are the most precious of all: as I look back on the times we’ve spent together until now and our memories, there is no way to express all of my feelings through words."

bia #6PinkIsForever @biastal naeun writing all the members names and when it reaches hayoung she goes hayoungie……. GIVE THEM BACK TO ME naeun writing all the members names and when it reaches hayoung she goes hayoungie……. GIVE THEM BACK TO ME https://t.co/J3gale2XVo

Son Na-eun signed off with a touching promise that left everyone in tears.

"I will engrave the name “Apink’s Son Na-eun” in my heart, and I think showing you better things in the future, so that I don’t bring shame to that name, is one way I can repay you. Please give lots of love to Apink, and I, too, will be sincerely rooting for them."

Incidentally, the singer-actor was the only member to refrain from renewing her contract with IST Entertainment, leading to a lot of speculation. Having signed on with YG Entertainment, Son Na-eun sat out the promotional events of the girl group's comeback in February.

Following the announcement, IST Entertainment released a statement announcing that Apink will continue promotional activities as a five-member group.

The agency wished the idol best of luck for her future ventures and stated,

“Starting with their upcoming 11th anniversary fan song, which is scheduled to be released on April 19, Apink will be reorganized and continue promotions as a five-member group with Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Hayoung. Son Na-eun has ended her activities with the group, and they will be cheering each other on from their separate paths.”

Meanwhile, group leader Park Chorong also shared a handwritten letter to fans on Instagram, cheering Na-eun on.

