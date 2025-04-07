SOUR PATCH KIDS teams up with J Balvin's Back to the Rayo Tour to introduce a limited-time Sour Egg Sweepstakes

Just in time for Easter 2025, Sour Patch Kids has officially announced its collaboration with Latin artist J Balvin to launch Sour Eggs x J Balvin Back to the Rayo Tour Sweepstakes.
Launched on April 3, 2025, the sweepstakes will run until April 20, 2025, including a variety of rewards and exclusive prizes that celebrate both Easter and the return of J Balvin to stages across North America.
To enter, individuals need to visit the official sweepstakes entry page, where they can submit their details for a chance to win the rewards. No purchase is required, making it accessible to Sour Patch Kids enthusiasts and J Balvin’s fans.
Sour Patch Kids Sweepstakes Details
The Sour Eggs x J Balvin Back to the Rayo Tour sweepstakes is a limited-edition collaboration that will remain live through April 20, 2025. A total of 25 winners will be selected, with each receiving an exclusive prize egg that is inspired by the brand and Balvin’s Back to the Rayo tour.
J Balvin stated in a press release on April 3, 2025:
"Everyone knows I am still a kid at heart and that I love to snack. Sour Patch Kids represents those two things together. I can't wait to have my fans be a part of the tour through the brand."
Inside each prize egg, winners will find:
- A signed CD of J Balvin’s new album, Rayo.
- Official Back to the Rayo Tour merchandise, which might consist of limited-edition clothing and accessories.
- A pack of Sour Patch Kids' Easter-inspired release, Sour Eggs.
John Vasington, Brand Manager, Mondelēz International, stated in a press release on April 3, 2025:
"At SOUR PATCH KIDS, we're always looking for inventive ways to spark mischief among our fans."
He added:
"We jumped at the opportunity to create a sour egg experience with the iconic and always energetic J Balvin. The Back to the Rayo Tour offers a unique way to delight fans with tickets to one of J Balvin's unforgettable performances."
The sweepstakes entry window will close on April 21, 2025, and the winners will be officially announced.
Sour Patch Kids' Houston tour stop
As a part of the collaboration, Sour Patch Kids is extending its presence on J Balvin’s Back to the Rayo Tour. The in-person interaction will take place in Houston, Texas, on April 17, 2025. The venue is the Toyota Center, a major arena that will host J Balvin’s performance. During the event, fans attending the show will get to experience the release of Sour Eggs.
- A sampling of Sour Eggs: Attendees will have the chance to try the limited-edition candy for the first time. The black raspberry flavor is a festive egg-shaped treat, with the brand’s classic sour and sweet profile.
- Appearance of the Sour Patch Kids Mascot.
- Giveaway Opportunities: the brand will also host interactive elements throughout the venue, including social media contests, merchandise displays, and more.
The limited-edition Sour Eggs
Launched on Apri 3, 2025, the sour eggs are a limited-edition festive treat created for the occasion of spring and Easter. These chewy candies feature the classic sweet and sour taste with a black raspberry flavor.
The individually portioned treats weigh 7.97 oz and are priced at $3.49. The Easter egg candies are available for purchase both online and at major retailers across the United States.
With the limited-time sweepstakes and Easter-themed product release, the SOUR PATCH KIDS x J Balvin partnership offers an exclusive experience of music and snacking.