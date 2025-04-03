SOUR PUNCH Candy introduces new Bacon Bites: All you need to know about the April Fools-inspired item

Sour Punch, a brand known for its candy creations, officially launched Maple Bacon flavored Sour Punch Bites on April 1, 2025. Every year brands get to prank their customers on April's Fool Day and Sour Punch candy has a history of playing pranks on its fans.

Ad

What initially came across as a clever prank, is now the latest launch for the brand. Here's everything one needs to know regarding the April Fools-inspired item.

From prank to product: Sour Punch's Maple Bacon Bites

Savory maple bacon bites, a limited edition pack (Image via shopamericanlicorice.com)

Price: $3.49

Ad

Packaging size: 5-ounce bag

The Maple Bacon Bites are savory bacon bites featuring sweet maple flavor and a burst of tangy sourness. The balance of sweet, tangy, and savory bold flavors makes them a fun treat for candy enthusiasts.

Kyle Stout, Senior Product & Innovation Manager, Sour Punch, shared in a press release on April 1, 2025 (via prnewswire.com):

"With the April Fool's Day success of the Pickle Roulette in 2023, we wanted to create a product that had fans questioning once again if it was real. Bacon has been on trend in other food categories, and we thought it would be fun to bring it to sour candy. The flavor was designed to have a subtle bacon taste while delivery a nice maple flavor to offset the bacon."

Ad

The savory candy is Kosher-certified and a distinctive addition to the brand's classic sweet-and-sour lineup. The Vice President of Marketing, Kristi Shafer added:

"Sometimes all it takes is pairing two unlikely flavors that create something special,"

Available for a limited time, the Maple Bacon Bites can be purchased exclusively through the American Licorice Company's official online store.

Sour Candy's playful tradition of pranks

The Pickle Roulette Bites (Image via shopamericanlicorice.com)

The brand has been carrying the tradition of using April Fool's Day to introduce unique candy flavors, making customers question whether it is a prank or a treat. Here's a look at a few:

Ad

Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Bites

In 2022, the brand teased a realization of Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Bites. Even though this product was not launched, the announcement gathered attention amongst its fans.

Pickle Roulette Straws

Sour Punch introduced Pickle Roulette Straws on April 1, 2023, featuring a variety of straws in flavors like Green Apple, Lemon Lime, Watermelon, and the surprise Pickle flavor. All of the straws were disguised in green color, challenging fans to "taste to test your odds."

Ad

Originally launched as a limited edition product, the Pickle Roulette Straws sold to within 48 hours, further adding to its success.

Pickle Roulette Bites

Inspired by the Pickle straws, the Pickle Roulette Bites were launched in 2024. The candy bag consisted of similar pickle-flavored bites hidden among other candies.

About the brand

Ad

Sour Punch is a brand under the American Licorice Company, who are known for their distinct sour candy offerings. Founded in 1990, Sour Punch introduced unique candies to the market, with its signature flavored straws.

Over the years, the brand has elaborated its product line with the launch of Bites, Bits, Ropes, Twists, and Gummies, all covered in its iconic sour yet sweet coating. With the launch of Maple Bacon Bites, the candy company has experimented with savory flavors once again. Individuals curious about the blend of sweet, savory, and sour, can now get their hands on the limited-edition candy pack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback