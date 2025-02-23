Bazooka Candy's Ring Pop has a brand new addition to its iconic gem-shaped candy collection. For the first time, Ring Pop has announced a Milk Chocolate Ring Pop. Set to launch on March 1, 2025, just in time for the Easter season, this will mark the brand's first venture into including chocolate products in its product range.

Ad

The limited edition Ring Pops are being launched at Walmart exclusively and will be available at select locations nationwide, as well as on Walmart's e-commerce platform. The pack of two is priced at $3.50 when purchased online on Walmart's website.

More about the new Milk Chocolate Ring Pops

Ad

According to the Milk Chocolate Ring Pop product page on the Walmart website, the chocolate Ring Pop was crafted with Easter in mind. It is an ideal addition to Easter baskets, meant to delight children and adults alike.

Made with smooth and creamy milk chocolates, the Milk Chocolate Ring Pop features a solid 3D chocolate 'gem' mounted on a completely edible, wearable chocolate ring, true to Ring Pop's iconic candy products. The chocolate gem is studded with crunch rainbow sprinkles, adding to the textural and visual appeal of the ring pop and a bit of Easter spirit.

Ad

As per a report by Trend Hunter, Allison McCants, Senior Director of Seasonal Innovation at Bazooka Brands, commented on the seasonal treat, saying:

" For years, Ring Pop has played a role in making every seasonal celebration exciting and over the top! With the new Milk Chocolate Ring Pop, we’re taking that to the next level. Combining the excitement of the iconic Ring Pop brand and the love our fans have for chocolate, we can’t wait to see how this sweet innovation becomes part of their celebrations!”

Ad

Each box of the Milk Chocolate Ring Pop contains two individually wrapped Ring Pops, making it easy to share and gift. Each Ring Pop weighs about 21 grams- similar in size to the Jumbo Ring Pop- and contains about 110 calories.

The chocolate Ring Pops were crafted with Easter in mind (Image via Walmart)

Allergen Information: This product contains milk and soy. It may contain wheat, sesame, peanuts, and tree nuts. This product contains a bioengineered food ingredient.

Ad

The Milk Chocolate Ring Pop by Bazooka Candy is a seasonal, limited-period offering, so customers wanting to put a ring on it should head to their nearest Walmart location as soon as possible once the product hits the shelves on March 1, 2025.

About Ring Pops

Ring Pops has been selling their iconic wearable candy for over 45 years, and they have brought several twists and special offerings over the years. They started in 1977 with Strawberry and Grape flavors and, for many years, were known for their sweet, hard candy.

Ad

In 2013, Ring Pop went the gummy way for the first time, launching the Ring Pop Gummy Rings and Gummy Chains. Since then, the brand has brought something new to the shelves every year or two.

Ad

2015 saw the launch of Ring Pop Sours, and 2016 brought Ring Pop Mysteries- each pop is a mystery flavor for fans to guess. In 2020, Ring Pop expanded its range of flavors with Ring Pop Tropicals.

The newly launched milk chocolate ring pops are the first chocolate-centric product by the brand, perhaps indicating a future range of products combining the world's favorite sweet treat and the iconic edible, wearable candies. Since they will only be available for a limited time, customers should head to the seasonal treats aisle at their nearest Walmart before supplies run out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback