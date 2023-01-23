Southern Hospitality season 1 finale release date, air time and plot

Southern Hospitality season 1 is coming to an end. The latest episode of the season, episode 8 titled Women Scorned, will air on Bravo this Monday, January 23 at 9 pm ET. The episode will be uploaded to the Peacock streaming app and Bravo TV one day after the television premiere. Fans can also stream the episode on Fubo TV and Amazon.

The episode will be very dramatic as Joe Bradley will confess his feelings towards Maddi Reese, making things very awkward for Maddi's boyfriend Trevor. In a preview, Trevor tells Joe that if he crosses the boundary again, they will have an actual problem. Maddi can also be seen crying after the revelation and asks Jow why he didn't say anything when she was single for 9 months.

Bravo's description of the episode reads:

"Grace Lilly throws an upscale event to host Leva's friends; Emmy urges Will to apply to law school; Lucia fights to save her impaired relationship with her son's father; Leva rewards the team with a yacht day; Joe Bradley admits feelings for Maddi."

What to expect from Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 8?

In the season finale of Southern Hospitality, Leva will organize a special yacht day for her team members after a tiring pride weekend. Emmy and Will will have a serious conversation about the latter's career. Emmy will urge her boyfriend Will to apply to law school as she comments in a promo that just working at The Republic won't pay his bills.

Joe will also be seen flirting with Mia at the party, which will lead to many fights at Grace Lilly's event. Single mother Lucia will attempt to reconnect with her son's father. In a promo, she complains to him that he left her for 9 months to be romantically involved with another woman. Their son is 2-years-old.

Recap of Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 7

Bravo's description of the episode titled Pride and Peanut Butter reads,

"Leva needs the Republic team to work together for Pride weekend, but tensions run high; Will decides whether to fulfill Emmy's hopes or pursue his own dream; Mikel and TJ host an event; Maddi drops an accusation against Bradley."

Last week on Southern Hospitality, Leva Bonaparte told Joe that he could not date another week and employee while being in a managerial position. She had seen Joe and Mia kissingcduring a game segment and reminded Joe of his new position as the VIP manager. Leva had also held a meeting about the same and asked Joe to use a “little sense.”

Bradley, Joe and Maddy discussed their fight in the previous episodes of Reagan, who did not invite Maddy to her birthday party. It was also revealed that Reagan was in a relationship with Will but had cheated on him.

The cast also speculated that she had cheated on her now-boyfriend Reece. Reece is a wealthy businessman who is not happy to see his girlfriend working at the Republic.

Bradley felt that Maddy was trying to create fights between him and his girlfriend.

Bravo has not confirmed if Southern Hospitality will return for a second season. The first season of the show featured Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte and her husband Lamar Bonaparte handling her staff at the Republic Garden & Lounge while trying to sort out their personal issues in Charleston.

Poll : 0 votes