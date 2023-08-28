Special Ops: Lioness episode 8 release date, time, where to watch, preview, and more

The star-studded action series, Special Ops: Lioness episode 8 is set to hit the screens on September 3, 2023, at 3.00 am on Paramount+. While this is the first season of the show, it has caught the fancy of viewers for its gripping storyline and relatable issues. Since this is the show’s finale, some significant twists and turns are expected in this episode.

While the makers are tight-lipped about the direction the plot will take, fans can expect a surprising end to Cruz’s mission and a clarification about the wedding discussed recently. Moreover, the recklessness of Aaliyah announcing the venue for her destination wedding was questioned by the CIA in the previous episodes.

The series boasts of some of the big names from Hollywood such as lead characters played by Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman. The show has already aired its first seven episodes that highlight the issues related to national security, the CIA’s stand on the way staff operates, and the personal life of the agents.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Special Ops episode 7.

When and where to watch Special Ops: Lioness episode 8?

Special Ops: Lioness episode 8 will be released on Paramount+ at 3 am on September 3, 2023. The spy thriller is produced by three companies – MTV Entertainment Studios, Blossom Films, and 101 Studios. The show’s creator is Taylor Sheridan and it premiered on July 23, 2023. The episode will be a 45-minute watch.

Viewers can opt for Paramount subscriptions or a Showtime membership package to watch the show. While the first episode is a free watch, for Special Ops: Lioness episode 8, a membership package will be needed.

What happened in Special Ops: Lioness episode 7?

Expand Tweet

The seventh episode was titled Wish the Fight Away and dealt with vital developments in the plot. Aaliyah Amrohi was planning her destination wedding in Mallorca, Spain, and Joe and Kaitlyn Meade, played by Nicole Kidman, created a base for operations there.

Byron Westfield, the CIA Deputy Director, gave out all clearances for the last phase of the mission. After completion of the work in Hampton, Joe and her team left for Spain.

In the meanwhile, Cruz, Joe’s ally, who was entrusted with keeping an eye on Aaliyah, developed a romantic interest in her. After learning about Cruz’s mixed-up feelings for Aaliyah, Joe, played by Zoe Saldana, departed for New York to take care of the issue.

Joe convinced Cruz to go ahead with the mission and assassinate Aaliyah’s father to curb the financing of terrorism.

By the end of the episode, Cruz, played by Laysla De Oliveira, interacted with Aaliyah about their constrained relationship and decided to accompany her to the wedding. However, Cruz’s clarity on the mission may be affected in the future by their fondness for Aaliyah and the exposure to videos of war propaganda.

The seventh episode also showcased Joe’s personal life including her decision to opt for a desk job once the mission gets over. While she, along with her crew, left for Spain on the mission, she left her daughter behind to keep her safety as a priority.

What is expected from Special Ops: Lioness episode 8?

Expand Tweet

The plot of Special Ops: Lioness episode 8 will take over from the end of the previous episode. The spy thriller will base the finale of the story in Spain where the main action is likely to take place.

With emotions, loyalty, and sacrifice at stake, the final episode with be charged with action-packed sequences and stressful decisions.

The title for Special Ops: Lioness episode 8 is Gone is the Illusion of Order and will likely give closure to the risky mission while dealing with the confusion of personal and professional obligations. The impressive cast can carry off the plot on its shoulders.

Watch out for Special Ops: Lioness episode 8 on September 3, at 3 am on Paramount+ to know how the season ended.