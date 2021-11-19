'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Premiere tickets: All you need to know

On Wednesday, November 17, Sony X Marvel dropped the new official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along with the footage, the Twitter page of the film announced that the ticket for the highly anticipated upcoming MCU Phase 4 movie would be available for purchase from November 29, 2021.

However, no further information on the time of the ticket's release or the countries where they will be available early on has not been released.

A Tweet from the official account of the film announced:

"We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters on December 17. Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29."

Where to get Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere tickets from?

The upcoming Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer film will have its global release on December 17. However, some European countries, including the U.K., will have the movie earlier on December 15.

Similarly, some countries like Brazil, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, and others, will have an early release of NWH on December 16.

Despite the early release in the U.K., tickets will reportedly be available on the same day as in the U.S.

In the U.K., No Way Home tickets will be available from sites like Empire, Showcase, Cineworld, Odeon, Vue, and others. Meanwhile, in the U.S., tickets will be available for purchase from Fandango, IMAX, and AMC Theaters.

While there is no confirmation from Sony Pictures, tickets for NWH are expected to be available offline from the kiosks of select theater chains.

Official red carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home will have its red-carpet premiere on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. While the official location of the event is not yet publicly known, it could be the same as Far From Home's red-carpet premiere location at TCL Chinese Theater.

As per Average Socialite, the premiere event will take place from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM PT.

All films have their red-carpet premieres as an invite-only event. However, for No Way Home, four lucky fans will be able to attend the event with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland himself.

A ticket contest/giveaway

On November 14, Tom Holland took to his Instagram to announce a contest/ giveaway of premiere tickets collaborating with his charitable organization, The Brothers Trust, and RallyUp.

In a video he posted, Holland explained the contest:

"Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming out and what that means is that we, The Brothers Trust, can invite you to the premiere. There are four tickets up for grabs to come with me to the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. We'll fly you to L.A., we'll give you $1,000 spending money, put you up in a swanky hotel."

As per Tom, there will be two ways to win tickets. Participants and donors will be chosen in a sweepstake, or participants can win the tickets during a livestream contest, presumably about Marvel movies.

While almost every cast member will be attending the premiere, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who are (potentially) in the film, have been speculated to skip the premiere event.

