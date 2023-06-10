Spider-Man x Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Utility Stash" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike is collaborating with Marvel's Spider-Man franchise to bring a brand new makeover to the Air Jordan 1 High Utility sneaker model. The latest Spider-Man Air Jordan 1 High Utility will celebrate the launch of the third animated Spider-Man movie, which is the story of Miles Morales.

The shoe will be released ahead of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse film, which will premiere on March 29, 2024. The latest makeover of the Air Jordan 1 High Utility will be the third Spider-Man x Jordan sneaker after the first was launched in 2018 and the second in 2023.

An official release date or information for the drop of Spider-Man Air Jordan 1 High Utility sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Nice Kicks and other retailers, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in early 2024.

Spider-Man x Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Utility Stash" sneakers celebrate the Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse movie

The upcoming Spider-Man x Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Utility Stash" sneakers celebrate the Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse movie (Image via @jgvti / Twitter)

Both Nike and Marvel fans have always been up to date on trends and follow their communal updates diligently, so whenever a collaboration between the two is spotted, it sends waves through the industry and both cultures.

After previously introducing the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1 sneaker in 2023, a new Air Jordan 1 High Utility makeover has been spotted. In the newly released teaser for the 2023 animation movie, Miles Morales was spotted wearing a Nike pair, which, according to multiple reports, will be released in 2024 alongside the new movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Conversations surrounding next year's release are spreading like fire, even though a clear image of the shoe has still not been revealed. The "Utility Stash" makeover is spotted worn by Miles from Earth 42 upon Air Jordan 1 High makeover. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever The new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features an unseen Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Utility Stash colorway 🕷️🕸️



The upper of the pair is anticipated to be made of leather, with red and white serving as the main hues. The signature pair further retains its signature design cues.

Note: Spoiler Alert

In the newly released Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse movie, multiple Spider-Man and Spider-Women come from different earths. Miles from Earth 42, where he becomes a "Prowler," is spotted in Utility.

The midfoot of the shoe removes the conventional profile Swooshes and adds the iconic mini bag detail placed upon the back. The outsoles are given a white finish. One can expect the latest Air Jordan 1 High Utility Stash, "The Prowler" shoe, to be released in 2024 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers, which is also the final movie of the Miles' Spider-Man franchise.

