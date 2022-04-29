Spilt Milk Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more 

Spilt Milk Festival, slated for November, has announced its lineup. The Australian music festival will take place at three venues, namely Canberra, Ballarat and Gold Coast. The headliners include Stormzy, The Wombats and Flume. Also performing at the festival will be Genesis Owusu, Mallrat, Spacey Jane, G Flip, Fisher, PRC and King Stingray among other artists.

Spilt Milk 2022 dates and venues

The festival will bring its lineup to Exhibition Park at Canberra on November 26, and will then head to Victoria Park in Ballarat on Saturday, December 3. The conclusive concert will take place at Doug Jennings Park in Gold Coast on Sunday, December 4.

Spilt Milk 2022 Tickets

The pre-sale tickets for the festival can be purchased via the official website, starting from May 3, 8.00 am AEST. The regular sale will open on May 5 from 8.00 am AEST. General Admission and Sitting Pretty are the two categories of tickets available. The first release, second release and the third release of the tickets will be priced at for $129.95, $139.95 and $149.95 respectively. The Sitting Pretty passes are priced at $299.95.

LatitudePay customers will get early access to a limited number of pre-sale tickets. Attendees will be able to purchase tickets and pay later over 10 weekly payments without any interest.

Spilt Milk 2022 Lineup

The lineup for the show will consist of A Girl, Beddy Rays, Billy Xane. FISHER, Flume, G Flip, Genesis Owusu, Hayden James, King Stingray, Kobie Dee, Latifa Tee, Little Fritter, Mallrat, Mansionair, Ninajarachi. Peach PRC. Spacey Jane, Stand Atlantic, Stormzy, Telenova, The Wombats. Toro y Moi, YNG Martyr, Young Franco and 1300.

More about the festival

The festival was introduced by Kicks Entertainment, and the first festival was held on Saturday 3 December 2016 in Canberra. It won the National Live Music Awards (NLMAs) in 2018. However, Spilt Milk has not been free of controversy. According to reports, back in 2017, a woman claimed she was forced to smuggle tampons into the festival after the security did not allow her to carry sanitary products saying they were banned.

The last Spilt Milk Music Festival was held in 2019 and the lineup included Allday, Arno Faraji, Benee, Chvrches, Confidence Man, Dune Rats, Juice Wrld, Khalid, Kota Banks, Mansionair, Middle Kids, Ocean Alley, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Running Touch, and Tones and I among others. The Ballarat festival marked Juice Wrld's final performance before he passed away on December 8, 2019.

