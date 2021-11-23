Spoiler King: BTS's RM leaves fans in splits with their Grammy reaction video reveal on Vlive

BTS has left netizens from all over the globe rejoicing over a possible Grammy nomination. The speculative news took the internet by storm as BTS's RM let the cat out of the bag during the group's live celebratory broadcast.

The K-pop sensation recently made history yet again by being one of the first Asian artist groups to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. They also bagged two other titles - Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song.

Despite their ever-hectic schedule, the band did a live broadcast to celebrate their momentous victory. Through all the excitement and conversation, news about a certain or possible Grammy nomination slipped out. This little slip-up has taken the internet by storm.

Netizens take on BTS's potential Grammy nomination

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over their favorite boy band possibly being nominated for a Grammy. Fans from across the globe have not been let down by this little slip-up. Many praised RM for letting them in on this secret.

Namjoon giving spoilers to bless our ears but the staffs there pulling out their hair🤣 pls they must be so done with him😅

One fan even compared RM to the neighbourhood-friendly Spiderman star Tom Holland, who was also responsible for letting out a crucial Spiderman-related spoiler.

Some fans have awarded their beloved idol, RM, with the title of being a 'Spoiler King' yet again while doing a double-take on how the other member's reacted to the situation.

BTSLife ⁷💜 @PromiseMrPark

I still haven't watched this in its entirety but I see that Joonie let out a spoiler😆nevertheless, we all love you more,our best ever leader🥰🥰🥰

Our fearless leader being spoiler king again. TaeTae at the end, Jins laugh, their 👀👀. I could watch this on repeat 🤣💜

Though the Grammy nominations are not out yet, BTS fans have something new to look forward to. This little slip-up left the remaining members and staff in splits. To salvage the situation, RM says:

''I already spit it out so, I think they might do something that day, yeah. I mean, wouldn’t they say our name? I’m just hoping for that.''

While such news pleasantly surprised fans, it took all the other members of the band by surprise. According to various online reports, during the broadcast, band member J-Hope asked the rest of the members of the band if they could win a Grammy as well. That's when RM let out the big spoiler by saying,

"Our video came out anyway."

Most fans believe that more than RM's words, it was the other member's reaction that validated the speculative Grammy nomination.

