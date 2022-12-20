SpongeBob Bikini Bottom Rave Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Bikini Bottom Rave, a SpongeBob-themed rave that has gained popularity on TikTok in recent times, will hit several venues across the US, next year.

The rave party plays remixed versions of all the songs from SpongeBob. As per WKRG, the SpongeBob Bikini Bottom Rave is by the same creators as the Shrek Rave that was organized some time ago.

Earlier this month, a Bikini Bottom Rave took place at Webster Hall in Manhattan. As per Thrillist, attendees were encouraged to wear costumes, and a contest was held to determine the best one. The underwater-themed party featured good music and bubbles, and also saw drag queens make an appearance.

SpongeBob Bikini Bottom Rave Tour 2023 dates and tickets

The dates in bold below are Live Nation Dates, and the rest were mentioned through the social media pages of Bikini Bottom Rave with more dates to be announced soon.

January 13, 2023 - The National, Richmond, VA

January 14, 2023 - The NorVa, Norfolk, VA

January 14, 2023 - Bogarts, Cincinnati, OH

January 20, 2023 - Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

January 20, 2023 - Vibes Event Center, San Antonio, TX

January 21, 2023 - House of Blues New Orleans, New Orleans, LA

January 28, 2023 - The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

January 28, 2023 - Mulcahys, Long Island, NY

February 3, 2023 - Opera House, Toronto, ON

February 4, 2023 - The Underground, Charlotte, NC

February 10, 2023 - Red Flag, St. Louis, MO

February 11, 2023 - Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

February 17, 2023 - Rialto, Tucson, AZ

February 18, 2023 - Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

February 24, 2023 - Vinyl Music Hall, Pensacola, FL

Tickets for the Bikini Bottom Rave Tour are available via Live Nation or Ticketmaster. They are priced as follows:

General Admission Standard tickets are priced at $32.

General Admission Verified Resale tickets are priced at $38.

General Admission Standard Tickets with club access are priced at $52.

Official Platinum tickets are priced at $61.

Official Platinum tickets with club access are priced at $87.

The tickets for the Florida show are priced between $38 and $56 and can be purchased from boxofficeticketsales.com

The term Bikini Bottom is based on Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants series. As per its Fandom page, Bikini Bottom is an undersea city-state, where SpongeBob and his friends live. According to the show’s program summary, Bikini Bottom is located in the Pacific Ocean, beneath Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

SpongeBob Squarepants, as a theme, has gained a cult following over the years. A Broadway musical based on the show premiered in 2016 and has since been nominated for 12 Tony Awards. The score for the recent iteration of the musical features original music by Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Yolanda Adams, and Sara Bareilles, among others.

In the early 2000s, a video game based on the cartoon was also released. The game features an original storyline, in which the player attempts to defend Bikini Bottom from an invasion of robots created by Plankton.

Poll : 0 votes