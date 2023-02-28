Spoonful of Sugar on Shudder: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Shudder's new horror movie, titled Spoonful of Sugar, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The movie tells the story of a girl who's working on a thesis about kids suffering from various kinds of allergies. Her life takes a shocking turn after she's hired to babysit a child whose family harbors some dark and disturbing secrets.

Spoonful of Sugar stars Morgan Saylor in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying important supporting roles. The film is helmed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan and written by Leah Saint Marie.

Shudder's Spoonful of Sugar: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Shudder released the official trailer for Spoonful of Sugar on February 7, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the various frightening events set to unfold in the horror movie.

The trailer begins with protagonist Millicent being hired by a family to babysit their child, who suffers from speech impairment. The basic premise is clearly established, following which the trailer briefly depicts the haunting secrets pertaining to the family's past, which ruins Millicent's life in shocking ways.

Overall, the trailer maintains a scary tone that fans of horror and psychological thrillers would certainly love.

Along with the trailer, Shudder also put out the official description of the movie, which reads:

''Millicent (Morgan Saylor) working on her thesis about children with severe allergies, is hired to babysit little Johnny, a sickly, mute child who suffers from every allergy under the sun. As she discovers Johnny’s dark family secrets things begin to become unhinged.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an atmospheric and character-driven film that explores some of the most complicated and dark facets of the human psyche.

Viewers who enjoyed Shudder's other memorable horror flicks like A Wounded Fawn and The Apology will certainly enjoy this movie.

A quick look at Spoonful of Sugar cast and crew

Morgan Saylor plays the lead role of Millicent in Spoonful of Sugar. Millicent is working on a thesis about kids suffering from different kinds of allergies. She's hired by a family to babysit their speech-impaired kid.

However, once she starts working there, she slowly begins to find out certain not-so-pleasant secrets about the kid's parents. Millicient is the protagonist of the film and the story is told entirely from her perspective. Her journey throughout the course of the story defines the thematic aspects of the movie.

Saylor looks phenomenal in the trailer, brilliantly portraying her character's various shades with astonishing perfection. Viewers can expect her to deliver a haunting performance in the film.

Apart from Spoonful of Sugar, Morgan Saylor has starred in various other movies like You Mean Everything to Me, Blow the Man Down, and We the Coyotes, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Saylor are Danilo Crovetti as Johnny, Laura Coover as Julia, Miko Olivier as Jacob, and Keith Powell as Dr. Welsh, among many more.

Director Mercedes Bryce Morgan's credits include Fixation, Boys Ain't Sh*t, Five Points, First Lady Problems, and more.

Don't forget to watch Spoonful of Sugar, dropping on Shudder on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

