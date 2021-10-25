Squid Game characters reimagined as Titans from Attack On Titan

Attack On Titan’s popularity has skyrocketed since the studio announced that the series would conclude soon.

Another show that has been garnering attention from fans all over the world is Squid Game. It is a Korean show about people who end up playing particular games to win cash and pay off the debts they owe.

Interestingly, Attack On Titan and Squid Game fans have come up with a crossover concept, and the internet is loving it. One fan conceptualized the Titan forms of characters from Squid Game, and the art style was quite similar to that of Attack On Titan,

It is important to note that the Attack On Titan and Squid Game crossover concept is not official and was created by a fan.

Some enjoyable recreations of Squid Game characters as Titans from Attack On Titan

1) Salesman

The salesman (Image via Foortoo/YouTube)

The salesman in Squid Game is quite popular as he challenges the protagonist, Seong Gi-Hun, to play a child’s game and earn a small amount of money. The salesman consistently beats him before finally witnessing Gi-Hun win.

Following that, he gives a visiting card with a contact number that leads Gi-Hun to the Squid Game. The salesman would take a Pure Titan form if he were present in the Attack On Titan universe.

2) The Front Man

The Front Man (Image via Foortoo/YouTube)

The Front Man is the man in charge of running the Squid Game. Similar to the rest of the crew members, this character wears a mask to maintain anonymity.

The character’s face is later revealed in episode 8. This person takes the form of an Armored Titan in the Attack On Titan universe.

3) Hwang Jun-Ho

Hwang Jun-Ho (Image via Foortoo/YouTube)

Hwang Jun-Ho plays the role of a South Korean police officer whose missing brother has a connection to the games. He secretly enters the game disguised as a guard after an encounter with Gi-Hun.

This character takes the form of a Pure Titan.

4) Abdul Ali

Abdul Ali (Image via Foortoo/YouTube)

Abdul Ali is a migrant worker in South Korea who hails from Pakistan. He lost several fingers while working in the factory and never received any compensation for it.

He was pushed to participate in Squid Game to earn and provide for his family, who live in Pakistan. He takes the form of a Pure Titan.

5) The Owl

The Owl (Image via Foortoo/YouTube)

This might contain spoilers about the show. The Owl was none other than Il-Nam, who is the oldest player from the contingent.

It was revealed that the older man was the brains behind Squid Game. The character takes on the form of a Beast Titan.

Edited by Ravi Iyer