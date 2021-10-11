Squid Game's Park Hae Soo and Lee Jung Jae channel their Ahjussi energy on Instagram, say fans

Squid Game actors Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo's recently opened Instagram accounts are allegedly channelling the ultimate 'ahjussi' energy, or that is what the internet claims.

The veteran actors, who play Gi-hun and Sang-woo on the mega-successful Netflix show, opened personal Instagram accounts after Squid Game's success to better communicate with their fans, the number of whom has increased tenfold. The golden duo has already immersed a substantial following, with Lee Jung Jae having 3.2 million followers and Park Hae Soo having 1.9 million.

'Ahjussi' Lee Jung Jae and Ahjussi Park Hae Soo win hearts of Squid Game fans

Fans of the actors, while glad to get an up-close look into their favourites' lives, have hilariously commented on how both actors seem to be channelling their inner 'ahjussi' energy.

'Ahjussi' or 아저씨 is used to refer to older middle-aged men who are new to technology and the social media scene.

Followers of the Squid Game stars have said that the selfies posted by the actors are in typical 'ahjussi' poses, with extreme close-ups and weird angles. This goes in direct contrast to Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo's established position as charismatic 'daddies' of the K-world.

While on the one hand, fans are swooning over their sophisticated good looks and mature attractiveness, the actors themselves are living their best ahjussi lives, one Instagram post at a time.

Some of the comments on their posts include,

"What are they doing lol"

"I've never seen any ahjussi who doesn't take selfies like that. It's like there's a national rule"

Squid Game fans also found it very funny that neither has verified ticks on Instagram, assuming as 'ahjussi', Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo don't know how to get one. One fan said,

"It's hilarious that both don't have verified blue checkmarks lol"

Twitter is also abuzz with both excitement and jokes after the Squid Game sensation joined Instagram.

♡ | #Jirisan @jujihoonheart Lee Jung Jae has officially become one of those Ahjussi’s that take pictures just for the gram and we LOVE it! Lee Jung Jae has officially become one of those Ahjussi’s that take pictures just for the gram and we LOVE it! https://t.co/7d09NUgqA2

Anin⁺⁺ @AninGalaxy Park Hae Soo also open his Instagram after #SquidGame . The ahjussi line joining socmeds 🥺. Park Hae Soo also open his Instagram after #SquidGame. The ahjussi line joining socmeds 🥺. https://t.co/IPo7peTcCb

adis @gadsktk Park hae soo ahjussi ily Park hae soo ahjussi ily

Followers of Lee Jung Jae have also pointed out the actor's tendency to post several pictures in the same pose, and with the same people, in behaviour very reminiscent of one's parents.

kyrs RIDZ DAY @leejunqjae lee jung jae really said why post only one picture when i can post my entire camera roll 😭 lee jung jae really said why post only one picture when i can post my entire camera roll 😭 https://t.co/SdMd0RIcjz

With two K-drama ahjussis giving in to Instagram, fans have already started begging for other 'hot ahjussis' to join, like Hyun Bin.

YSAY | binjininja 🍗 @everlustingysay Yooow Lee Jung Jae just opened an IG account! Hyun Bin ahjussi when?! Yooow Lee Jung Jae just opened an IG account! Hyun Bin ahjussi when?! https://t.co/SctbegIUBk

Celebrities are also finding it hard to control their excitement, with Lee Min Ho himself leaving a cheeky comment on one of Lee Jung Jae's Instagram posts.

Also Read

With Squid Game's success only increasing with every passing day, fans wish to see more of Park Hae Soo and Lee Jung Jae.

Park Hae Soo's next appearance will be as Berlin in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist, while Lee Jung Jae will appear in Wiretap and Hunt. It looks like these hot ahjussis are here to stay.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar