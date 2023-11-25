Squid Game: The Challenge - 5 songs featured in episodes 1-5

Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, the K-drama-inspired competitive reality show, aired its first half on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The show started with 456 players as they got ready to battle in the hopes of winning the biggest cash prize in the history of reality television, which is $4.5 million.

While the challenges and tasks were intense, how they were filmed, edited, and finally shown on the streaming platform kept fans engaged and intrigued about the show's happenings. However, one aspect that cannot be overlooked while discussing the latest reality competition is the soundtracks and music that made the show more entertaining.

Squid Game: The Challenge will air episodes 6 - 9 next week on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge featured a mix of classical and modern music

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 featured 14 songs in the first five episodes. This included tracks by 23, Mozart, Nat "King" Cole, Johann Strauss II, and more.

1) Pink Soldiers - 23

The tune was an ode to the K-drama series Squid Game, as it was played various times in the original show. It is composed by 23, a Korean musician, and played whenever guards appear on the show. It was also played in Squid Game: The Challenge whenever the guards appeared.

2) Requiem in D Minor, K. 626: VIII. Lacrimosa - Mozart

The masterpiece was Mozart's final work before he died at 35. As told by his widow after his death, Mozart was writing the Requiem for his funeral. The masterpiece adds a sense of mystery and a layer of intensity. The song was played during intense moments of a challenge.

3) Smile - Nat "King" Cole

The song Smile was written to encourage people to maintain a positive attitude towards life despite life's challenges and hardships. The Nate Cole song was written by Charlie Chaplin, John Turner, and Geoffrey Parsons.

4) Kaiser-Walzer op. 437 - Johann Strauss II

The Waltz composition was brought to life by Johann Strauss II in 1889. It is 10 minutes long, has a cheery sound, and includes flutes, oboes, clarinets, and more.

5) Needles and Dalgona - Min Joo Park

The Squid Game: The Challenge track was first heard in the original Netflix series. It was played during the Dalgona challenge, where contestants had to cut a cookie with a needle. Failure to do so resulted in their direct elimination.

Other songs featured in Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 included The Blue Danube Waltz - Johann Strauss II, Trois Gnossiennes - Erik Satie, Moonlight Sonata - Beethoven, I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl - Nina Simone, Overture from The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492 - Mozart, Habanera from Carmen - Georges Bizet, Histoires de la Foret Viennoise - Johann Strauss II, Chanson de Matin - Edward Elgar, and The Nutcracker, Op. 71: Waltz of the Flowers - Tchaikovsky.

Who is still in the game?

Even after the eliminations, many players are still in the race to win the grand prize of $4.5 million. This includes:

Player 002

Player 016

Player 030

Player 031

Player 026

Player 043

Player 051

Player 054

Player 065

Player 077

Player 080

Player 083

Player 087

Player 090

Player 097

Player 120

Player 130

Player 141

Player 149

Player 158

Player 176

Player 178

Player 179

Player 182

Player 183

Player 202

Player 204

Player 209

Player 210

Player 215

Player 221

Player 222

Player 229

Player 232

Player 243

Player 254

Player 269

Player 278

Player 286

Player 287

Player 301

Player 302

Player 312

Player 319

Player 323

Player 326

Player 334

Player 226

Player 337

Player 339

Player 344

Player 355

Player 359

Player 361

Player 375

Player 382

Player 393

Player 399

Player 404

Player 410

Player 418

Player 427

Player 429, and more.

