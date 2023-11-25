Squid Game: The Challenge - 5 songs featured in episodes 1-5

Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, the K-drama-inspired competitive reality show, aired its first half on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The show started with 456 players as they got ready to battle in the hopes of winning the biggest cash prize in the history of reality television, which is $4.5 million.
While the challenges and tasks were intense, how they were filmed, edited, and finally shown on the streaming platform kept fans engaged and intrigued about the show's happenings. However, one aspect that cannot be overlooked while discussing the latest reality competition is the soundtracks and music that made the show more entertaining.
Squid Game: The Challenge will air episodes 6 - 9 next week on Netflix.
Squid Game: The Challenge featured a mix of classical and modern music
Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 featured 14 songs in the first five episodes. This included tracks by 23, Mozart, Nat "King" Cole, Johann Strauss II, and more.
1) Pink Soldiers - 23
The tune was an ode to the K-drama series Squid Game, as it was played various times in the original show. It is composed by 23, a Korean musician, and played whenever guards appear on the show. It was also played in Squid Game: The Challenge whenever the guards appeared.
2) Requiem in D Minor, K. 626: VIII. Lacrimosa - Mozart
The masterpiece was Mozart's final work before he died at 35. As told by his widow after his death, Mozart was writing the Requiem for his funeral. The masterpiece adds a sense of mystery and a layer of intensity. The song was played during intense moments of a challenge.
3) Smile - Nat "King" Cole
The song Smile was written to encourage people to maintain a positive attitude towards life despite life's challenges and hardships. The Nate Cole song was written by Charlie Chaplin, John Turner, and Geoffrey Parsons.
4) Kaiser-Walzer op. 437 - Johann Strauss II
The Waltz composition was brought to life by Johann Strauss II in 1889. It is 10 minutes long, has a cheery sound, and includes flutes, oboes, clarinets, and more.
5) Needles and Dalgona - Min Joo Park
The Squid Game: The Challenge track was first heard in the original Netflix series. It was played during the Dalgona challenge, where contestants had to cut a cookie with a needle. Failure to do so resulted in their direct elimination.
Other songs featured in Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 included The Blue Danube Waltz - Johann Strauss II, Trois Gnossiennes - Erik Satie, Moonlight Sonata - Beethoven, I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl - Nina Simone, Overture from The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492 - Mozart, Habanera from Carmen - Georges Bizet, Histoires de la Foret Viennoise - Johann Strauss II, Chanson de Matin - Edward Elgar, and The Nutcracker, Op. 71: Waltz of the Flowers - Tchaikovsky.
Who is still in the game?
Even after the eliminations, many players are still in the race to win the grand prize of $4.5 million.
- Player 002
- Player 016
- Player 030
- Player 031
- Player 026
- Player 043
- Player 051
- Player 054
- Player 065
- Player 077
- Player 080
- Player 083
- Player 087
- Player 090
- Player 097
- Player 120
- Player 130
- Player 141
- Player 149
- Player 158
- Player 176
- Player 178
- Player 179
- Player 182
- Player 183
- Player 202
- Player 204
- Player 209
- Player 210
- Player 215
- Player 221
- Player 222
- Player 229
- Player 232
- Player 243
- Player 254
- Player 269
- Player 278
- Player 286
- Player 287
- Player 301
- Player 302
- Player 312
- Player 319
- Player 323
- Player 326
- Player 334
- Player 226
- Player 337
- Player 339
- Player 344
- Player 355
- Player 359
- Player 361
- Player 375
- Player 382
- Player 393
- Player 399
- Player 404
- Player 410
- Player 418
- Player 427
- Player 429, and more.
