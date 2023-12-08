Squid Game: The Challenge - Mai plays Rock, Paper, Scissors with Jimmy Fallon

Squid Game: The Challenge aired its season finale earlier this week. The segment saw the first multi-millionaire and the first winner of the show emerge. The show that started with 456 players was down to the final three, and after one last test in the show, two remained.

The remaining two, Phill Cain and Mai Whelan, then competed in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Mai beat the musician and walked away with the biggest prize in the history of reality television.

Since then, the finalists have been making public appearances and recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Netflix winner once again played the game, which helped her become a millionaire, but lost to the talk show host.

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge finalists dish on the show while on The Tonight Show

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 aired its finale episode earlier this week and found Mai Whelan to be the first ever winner of the reality competition show. The three finalists have been quite busy since the episode aired, and they recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The segment's synopsis on YouTube reads:

"Squid Game: The Challenge finalists Mai Whelan, Phill Cain and Sam Lantz talk about winning the show and share how they got cast to participate in the show, and the winner reveals her plans for the prize money."

Jimmy Fallon asked Player 287, Mai Whelan, what it felt like to be a multi-millionaire and specifically what the finale day was like for her. She called it "liberating" and said that she felt like the burden of not being able to tell anyone that she won had been lifted off of her shoulders.

"No family, except for my husband," Mai said.

Expand Tweet

The talk show host further asked how the three found out about Squid Game: The Challenge, and Phill Cain noted that he saw an ad online and applied. Fallon asked the first runner-up if he had ever watched the show, and Player 451 revealed that he hadn't until after he knew he was going to be a part of it.

"I saw it. I was a huge fan. Um, I clearly don't value my life," Sam Lantz added.

Jimmy praised how well the show had been made and asked the contestants whether they had any strategies going in. Phill noted that there were no real strategies and that a lot of it was "luck." He added that he was cast three days before he had to fly out and had no time to prepare.

Mai noted that for her, there was a "balance of 50/50." She added that there was "chance" and strategy but stated that she did not prepare for it. However, the winner did watch the show twice to get an idea of the game and the players' mentality on Squid Game. The winner added that her husband encouraged her to be on the show.

"He apparently doesn't love me," Mai joked.

When Fallon emphasized the prize fund being the biggest in the history of reality television, Mai noted that "Uncle Sam" would get half of it, and she wasn't talking about Player 016.

Squid Game: The Challenge is now casting for season 2.