Staff of K-Drama 'Sponsor' accuse Lee Ji Hoon of bringing a friend to threaten them

Actor Lee Ji Hoon is being accused of bringing a friend to the set of his upcoming K-Drama Sponsor to threaten the show's staff members. The star, who was last seen on the period drama River Where the Moon Rises, celebrated his birthday on the set of the show, and the incident is said to have taken place then.

A representative of the show's production team released a statement about the incident. However, there has been no statement so far from either the actor or his agent regarding the same.

Staff member claims that more than one person on set witnessed Lee Ji Hoon's friend get rude

The staff member who made the claim against Lee Ji Hoon was quoted by allkpop as saying, "I'm unsure whether he was a gangster or a neighborhood thug, but I don't think it's right for an actor to bring a friend to the filming site to threaten us. Thankfully, I'm not the only one who heard it, and others said they would be witnesses if I needed it."

The person also added, "The actor said he was trying to stop the friend, but his eyes were saying, 'Why did you mess with me?' I wasn't the only one who felt that way, and there's many who say they'll be witnesses."

The individual, who commented anonymously, also claimed they were going to post about the incident on a community website. They said, "I think I'll write a post with evidence after the last broadcast of the drama. At the same time, I'll ask for protection from the police. There are many who say when I write a post, they'll provide 'me too' testimonies in the comments about the incident where he took off his pants on set."

The statement from iHQ, the production company of the Korean drama, claimed that there no major incident occurred. The statement read, "Lee Ji Hoon's friend came to the set because it was the actor's birthday. There was no serious fight or trouble with staff on set. We're trying to contact him through the production team."

