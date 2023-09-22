Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5 - Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5 is slated to stream on Paramount Plus on September 28, 2023. The series delves into the mundane lives of the lower-ranking crew members on the USS Cerritos and centers around their spectacular escapades.

Taking place in the 24th century, the series exists within the established Star Trek timeline. A particularly intriguing feature is its incorporation of characters and alien species from the wider Star Trek universe.

The fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks made its debut on September 7, 2023, exclusively on Paramount Plus. Fans can expect new episodes every Thursday on the same streaming platform, guaranteeing a consistent source of entertainment. This season comprises 10 episodes, each clocking in at approximately 25 minutes, ensuring that it upholds its delightful blend of humor and sci-fi adventure.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5 airs this Thursday on Paramount Plus

Release date, time, and where to watch

The Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5 release date is September 27, 2023. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5 will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, the exclusive streaming service for Star Trek shows in the US. Further, as mentioned earlier, each episode is slated to be released every Thursday. So, fans can also get an idea about the finale of this season, which is expected to be released on November 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, the episode will be available at different times across various time zones and regions. Here's a list of the release schedule with time details for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5, taking into account varied time zones and regions:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, September 28, 12:00 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, September 28, 3:00 am

Central Standard Time (CST): Thursday, September 28, 2:00 am

Mountain Standard Time (MST): Thursday, September 28, 1:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): Thursday, September 28, 7:00 am

Central European Time (CET): Thursday, September 28, 9:00 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): Thursday, September 28, 5:00 pm

British Summer Time (BST): Thursday, September 28, 8:00 am

Streaming platform details

The only way for someone in the US to access Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5 is by subscribing to Paramount Plus. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The only way for someone in the US to access Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5 is by subscribing to Paramount Plus, a streaming service known for its assortment of original and licensed content, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy, and additional offerings.

Paramount Plus extends two subscription options: one is the Essential plan, which is available at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and the other is the Premium plan, priced at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. The Essential plan comes with advertisements, while the Premium plan ensures ad-free streaming and provides access to live sports broadcasts and local CBS stations.

Individuals interested in Paramount Plus can enroll through the official website or the app, which is compatible with a range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, and more. Paramount Plus is also accessible through web browsers and supported streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, and Roku Channel.

What to expect from episode Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5?

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 is known for its humorous and irreverent take on the Star Trek universe. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Titled Empathalogical Fallacies, the official synopsis for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 5 reads,

"A trio of dangerous Betazoids cause utter chaos on the Cerritos."

The episode's synopsis provides an overview of the plot, indicating that it centers around a group of dangerous Betazoids causing chaos on the Cerritos. It doesn't delve into details such as whether they pose a threat, the nature of the chaos they create, or how the Cerritos crew will handle them. The mention of Betazoids, a species from Betazed in previous Star Trek shows, connects this story to the broader Star Trek universe.

As the title suggests, there may be some kind of misunderstanding related to empathy or emotions—themes commonly explored in Star Trek narratives.