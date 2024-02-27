Star Trek: Picard Season 4 - Everything we know so far

Rumors speculating about the possibility of Star Trek: Picard season 4 began circulating shortly after the conclusion of the show's third season on April 20, 2023. Across its three seasons, the series has centered around Sir Patrick Stewart's fictional character, Starfleet Retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard.

Despite its successful three-season run, the chances of Star Trek: Picard season 4 happening appear to be thin. And there are several reasons behind that. Fans think one of the signs of the show ending in season 3 is what Sir Patrick Stewart said in an interview back in 2018.

While attending the red carpet for his movie The Kid Who Would Be King, Sir Stewart revealed to Red Carpet News the plans for Star Trek: Picard. He said:

"Oh lord, we are set up for possibly three years of this show."

Is Star Trek: Picard season 4 happening?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding Star Trek: Picard season 4, and the current indication suggests that such an announcement is unlikely. Fans are convinced that a fourth installment of the show is improbable unless there is a sudden change of events. And there is much reason for them to believe so.

The most prominent reason among them is Sir Patrick Stewart's deteriorating health since the show's third season came to an end on April 20, 2023. Stewart has not been keeping well in the past couple of years. He has been in and out of the hospital multiple times in the past year. This complicates plans for Star Trek: Picard season 4, as the series centers around Stewart's character.

Additionally, it is plausible that the creators never planned for Star Trek: Picard season 4. As mentioned already, Stewart had loosely mentioned in a conversation with Red Carpet News that the show is all geared to enjoy a three-season run.

Is Star Trek: Picard a good show?

The premiere episode of the first season of Star Trek: Picard debuted on CBS All Access, now known as Paramount+, on January 23, 2020. Following its release, the show garnered widespread recognition, receiving praise from critics and audiences alike.

The show's executive producers had already revealed their plans for the show at the New York Comic Con hosted back in 2018. Speaking to TrekMovie, executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin expressed their intention to make the new Picard show an ongoing series rather than a limited one.

This meant that there would be subsequent seasons of the show, and that is exactly what happened. Paramount+ released two more seasons of the show, the first on March 3, 2022, and the second on February 16, 2023.

The first two seasons of the show were averagely successful among critics and audiences. The third season, on the other hand, was a massive success. All three seasons of the show hold an impressive average rating of approximately 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking about the third season of the show, which received the highest rating on the platform, Nicola Austin from We Have a Hulk says:

"Weaving together a fantastic culmination of years of storytelling, with a brilliant mix of beloved legacy cast & fantastic new additions, Star Trek: Picard will certainly unite both old and new Trek fans with a gripping final frontier."

Viewers can stream episodes of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.