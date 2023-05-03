Star Wars Day 2023: 3 most popular movies to watch right now

Observed annually on May 4, Star Wars Day is a way for fans to celebrate the Star Wars media franchise created by George Lucas, founder and CEO of Lucasfilm. If you're wondering about how the date came to be, ardent Star Wars fans will inform you that it is a reference to the phrase “May the force be with you.” Repeated by Jedi Masters in the films, it is an iconic phrase that fans immediately associate with the franchise.

Since Star Wars Day 2023 is almost here, it seems like the perfect time to revisit the franchise and all of the characters that have become household names over the years.

One of the reasons why Star Wars is so popular around the world is because of its story. Yes, there is the good versus evil concept that the audience is quite familiar with, but in addition to that, it has several themes, interesting characters, cool powers, intriguing subplots, and so much more to offer its viewers.

If you are looking to celebrate Star Wars Day 2023, a movie marathon might seem like the perfect way to do it. The Star Wars franchise includes both live-action and animated films, and although most of them were well-received by the audience, some films have outshined others in terms of success at the box office and critical acclaim.

Three films to watch on Star Wars Day to reawaken the force within you

1) Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

It is likely that there would be no Star Wars Day without this A New Hope because it helped start it all. The first film in the series introduced the audience to the now-famous tyrannical Galactic Empire, the Rebel Alliance, on a mission to destroy the Empire's newest weapon, and Luke Skywalker, who gets caught in the conflict while learning the ways of "the Force."

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that this is where all the magic began. Director George Lucas introduced the audience to a different cinematic experience that combined elements of sci-fi, fantasy, Western, Samurai, and war films. The interesting plot, complemented by pioneering visual effects, ensured that movie-goers around the world left the theaters thoroughly entertained.

2) The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

It would be impossible to celebrate Star Wars Day without showing appreciation for The Empire Strikes Back. Directed by Irvin Kershner, this movie set the standard for all the films in the franchise that came after it.

One of the most popular Star Wars movies of all time, it had everything that fans were hoping for, from exciting plotlines, intense lightsaber duels, and new planets, to new aliens, Imperial walkers, bounty hunters, and emotional moments.

The best part about The Empire Strikes Back was that the story focused on the emotional conflict of the characters, who had to re-evaluate how much they were willing to risk for the greater good. The film also showcased what it was like for the characters to be tasked with something important that they weren't completely ready for.

The blend of intense action scenes and relatable emotional aspects make for a great watching experience that is perfect for the Star Wars Day 2023 movie marathon.

3) Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The greatest thing about Star Wars Day is that old and new fans can unite and celebrate their love for the franchise together. While it is true that the old Star Wars movies are iconic, young fans wanted a fresh perspective which came in the form of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Although fans felt that the movie borrowed heavily from A New Hope, the movie is credited with using familiar elements to build something new and exciting. It was interesting to see new planets, aliens, and lightsaber designs, but most of all, the movie added a new dimension with the introduction of new heroes in the form of Rey, Finn, and Poe. BB-8 was also a charming new character that fans fell in love with.

In terms of plot, it may not be one of the strongest in the franchise, but it helped make the franchise exciting once again, which helped bring in new fans into the fold, making it a great watch for Star Wars Day 2023.

Irrespective of whether you are a new fan or a seasoned veteran in the fandom, these movies are a great fit for every fan's Star Wars Day marathon. So, when Star Wars Day 2023 rolls around, be sure to grab some of your favorite popcorn and find a comfy seat in front of the TV and immerse yourself in the adventures of a galaxy far, far away.

