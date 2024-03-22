Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer hints Jedi versus Sith: Everything we know

Star Wars: The Acolyte, a new series created by Russian Doll showrunner Leslye Headland, is set to premiere on Disney+ this summer. The show relies on a murder mystery set before the Skywalker Saga films and is the first in this franchise. The Acolyte trailer relates to 47 years of fans' desire for action-packed Sith vs. Jedi conflicts. The official synopsis states:

"In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…"

Star Wars: The Acolyte will introduce numerous major accomplishments for the series by introducing viewers to a different age in a distant galaxy, specifically 100 years before the events shown in Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. The trailer for The Acolyte follows the conventional Star Wars trailer tradition by strategically withholding several story aspects and unanticipated events.

Star Wars: The Acolyte sets up the ultimate Jedi vs. Sith battle

At the end of the trailer, it is evident that several Jedi Knights appear to be activating their lightsabers in response to a menacing fighter who wields the red lightsaber associated with the Sith. This new trailer prominently shows the characters' formidable abilities as practitioners of the dark side, although their faces were not shown.

Not only do they skillfully hurl their evil sword and retrieve it using the Force, but the whole company of Jedi is forcefully pushed backward due to an exceptionally powerful Force push from very possibly this sole Sith lord. Additionally, the show may unveil the origins of the Jedi and Republic, as shown in the prequels.

It shed light on how individuals like Palpatine/ Darth Sidious were able to manipulate and undermine both institutions to establish their empires. Intending to delve into the past, the emergence of the Sith after a presumed defeat is an essential precursor that will be thoroughly examined. This chapter is certain to be replete with momentous confrontations between the Sith and the Jedi.

Jedi vs. Sith: The central conflict of The Acolyte

The prequel trilogy implies an unfavorable outcome for the group of Jedi Knights shown in The Acolyte's trailer. In The Phantom Menace, despite the passage of 100 years after the events of this new Star Wars trilogy, the Jedi Order continued to hold the belief that the Sith had been extinct.

The presence of Darth Maul came as a significant surprise. Therefore, it is quite probable that the Sith would execute all of the just-revealed Jedi in The Acolyte's first trailer, hiding their existence.

Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer begins with younglings engaging in training

A shot from the trailer (Image via Star Wars: The Acolyte)

In its debut trailer, Star Wars: The Acolyte commences with an ensemble of Jedi Younglings undergoing meditation instruction. Squid Game fame Lee Jung-jae has portrayed the crucial character of Jedi Master Sol in the trailer.

In contrast to other Star Wars trailers, The Acolyte's trailer contains a relatively limited number of unanticipated events. However, it seems that one of the teens in attendance is an Ardennian, the primate-like extraterrestrial being last observed alongside Rio Durant (Jon Favreau) in the film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the only other High Republic series, is an animated preschool series that follows a group of younglings as they learn the ins and outs of Jedi life during the golden era of their order. It is therefore appropriate that the trailer begin with younglings.

Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer teases The Sith are killing Jedi

Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer revealed that Mae, the mysterious assassin portrayed by Amandla Stenberg, is possibly involved in the murders of multiple Jedi. This is an extremely serious matter, especially in an era characterized by relative serenity and opulence.

According to the synopsis, Mae and Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) may potentially collaborate at the outset of the new Star Wars series. However, the synopsis and trailer collectively indicate that the Sith are responsible for the murders, with Mae possibly playing a role.

Moreover, considering the affirmation that Mae is a relic of his, it is possible that she was formerly Sol's Padawan and has since embraced the unseen.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.