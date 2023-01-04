Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode 1 review - Did our heroes acquire Count Dooku's war chest? 

The much-anticipated season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is out and fans are going berserk about the show. Disney+ has launched just the first two episodes of the series and will gradually launch fourteen more over the next few weeks.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows a group of elite clone troopers called Clone Force 99 aka. The Bad Batch was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The group now takes on mercenary missions and has a new member, a young female clone named Omega.

Dave Filoni is the creator of the show and the first season ran from May 4, 2021, to 16 August 13, 2021. It consisted of sixteen episodes and received positive reviews from critics.

Let's take a look at what happened in season 2 episode 1, titled Spoils of War.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Cid's new mission makes The Bad Batch travel to the Outer Rim in Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The episode starts with our heroes on a planet full of greenery and pleasant beaches. Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo are fleeing towards their ship and are being followed by the gigantic, deadly-looking carb inhabitants of the planet. Tech and Omega are on the ship and when they sense the danger they are in, Tech turns on the engines.

The group fights off the creatures and escapes successfully. They return to Ord Mantell to give the package to Cid when they meet a friend of hers named Phee, who knows about the Bad Batch. Hunter isn't too happy about this.

Cid then reveals to the group their next mission, which involves them traveling to the Outer Rim to retrieve Count Dooku's war chest from Castle Serenno. Hunter is reluctant at first because of the risk of getting attacked by the empire but soon comes around. The reward for this mission is bigger than they had ever imagined.

The group then reach the assigned planet and discover that the city was already in ruins. The empire has already reached Dooku's residence and begun pillaging it. They devise a plan and move on to execute their mission. Wrecker, Echo, Techno, and Omega stealth their way into the cargo while Hunter tries to distract the troopers.

Wrecker shoots a guard and Techno gets concerned that people would start looking for the missing. This indeed comes true as the neutralized trooper doesn't report to the commander. The four of them are retrieving the treasure when things go wrong. Sensing the danger, Hunter detonates two bombs he's planted.

Wrecker heads out with a chest, but Echo, Techno, and Omega get trapped in the ship. Hunter and Wrecker manage to get to the cargo ship that was taking off and even shoot a couple of troopers. They let go of the ship and land on the castle. Inside the ship, Echo, Techno, and Omega battle more troopers.

Omega suggests to Techno that they could flee using the escape pod but the ship commander releases the pod even before our heroes can get to them. Omega then suggests that they could escape in a cargo container. Her knowledge impresses Techno and the group proceeds to flee.

While Hunter and Wrecker are still battling the troopers in the castle, the trio inside the cargo container get thrown into the air. The re-entry boosters still hadn't fired and the episode ends on a cliffhanger with the group struggling to make it out alive.

Poll : 0 votes