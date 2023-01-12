Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode 3 recap: What happens to Crosshair? 

Disney+ has released season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on its platform and Crosshair is finally back.

Season 1 of the show ran from May 4, 2021, to January 4, 2023, which saw our heroes go through hell to survive the impending empire across the galaxy. The Imperial Army is taking over and is keen to capture the Bad Batch.

Omega is a valuable tool for Nala Se to make additional clones since she is an unaltered duplicate of Jango Fett. As the second episode of the new season came to a close, Vice Admiral Rampart killed Wilco and Omega, Techno, Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo managed to escape from Serenno.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Crosshair returns in episode 2, season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The episode begins with Governor Grotton and his team arriving on planet Desix to meet their Governor, Tawni Ames. Grotton tells her that he has come to liberate the planet, but Ames is adamant that her planet didn't fall under the Imperial Jurisdiction.

Grotton says that her request was received and rejected, and in response, Ames captures him and holds him, hostage.

Crosshair finally shows up and are seen being kept at the facility by Admiral Rampart. He wakes up in his room and has supper at the facility cafeteria and gets summoned by Rampart by his code-name CT-9904. The admiral deploys him on a mission to Desix masked as a diplomatic mission.

Rampart also tells him to do whatever he can to capture the city and rescue Governor Grotton. However, he has not been given a team to lead. Instead, Commander Cody is leaving the mission of Desix. Cody informed Crosshair that many clones are questioning the Order 66 against The Bad Batch. Crosshair responded by calling the naysayers traitors, like the Jedi.

On their journey, Cody informs his team about the plan to secure Desix and Grotton. At Desix, Ames tells Grotton that she is aware of the "diplomatic evnoy" sent by the Empire. In addition, Ames affirms that Lord Dooku was correct all along, and Grotton warns her that she will lose this conflict just as she did the one with the Republic.

As soon as the Empire ship begins descending to Desix, Tawin's droid army shoots them down. Believing everyone on board has died, they go to check out the ship only to get attacked by Cody, Crosshair and some Stormtroopers. They have an intense battle and the men from the empire stood victorious in the end.

Ames was detaining Governor Grotton when they arrived. Ames is informed by Cody that they are seeking peace and that the Republic's treatment of them was unfair. Cody removes his helmet, lays down his weapon, and informs Ames that peace is now a possibility and that the Empire will be favorable to her people.

Ames let's Grotton go. He commands Cody to execute the woman, but Cody tells the governor that he promised peace. Grotton tells Cody that he never made any such promise and forces the commander to follow orders.

Crosshair shoots Twani Ames and Grotton tells them to display her corpse at the square to instill fear in the public eye. The mission turned out to be a success as the team returned to headquarters.

Rampart calls Crosshair for another mission when he was having his meal. This is when Rampart tells him that Commander Cody has gone AWOL. The episode ends here.

