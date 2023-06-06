Stars on Mars episode 1: Who got eliminated and who was saved by the contestants?

Stars on Mars premiered on Fox this Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. The new series features 12 contestants trying to survive in different situations on another planet, Mars, and overcoming many challenges to "colonize" the planet. However, it must be noted that this is done via a stimulation, and the show was actually filmed in Australia.

In the premiere episode, Christopher Mintz-Plasse failed to prove his worth during the elimination activity and was voted out by his fellow castmates. Adam Rippon and Tom Schwartz were also in the bottom three but were saved by others at the last moment.

In their first elimination task, the contestants had to find various pieces of a communication tower and rebuild the same. This was very challenging because of the dust storm and high winds, but the crew was able to put all the pieces together at the very last moment. They then had to choose three players who were the “least mission critical” and send one of them home.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse became the first contestant to be banished from the planet on Stars on Mars after the other contestants observed him hanging out in the back while the task was going on. His strategy at the time was “staying out of the way of people who actually knew what they were doing.”

He joked about the situation and even asked the other competitors to find him on Instagram when they are back on “Earth.”

What happened on Stars on Mars episode 1?

Fox' description of the series reads:

"[The show] Follows a simulation of what it might be like to be an astronaut on Mars, with celebrity contestants competing to be the last one standing, the "celebronaut.""

The 12 celebrities reached Mars where they were asked to track their ration, take care of the indoor greenhouse plants, dust off all the space badges, and exercise their muscles to stay grounded on a planet with no gravity. The contestants were also given a talking computer that made jokes.

Lance Armstrong and Ronda Rousey had to perform a min-task where they were asked to rescue Natasha Leggero from her space pad and bring her back to safety, which they did. Ariel winter eagerly helped everyone in the episode, but mistakenly called Lance Armstrong as Neil Armstrong.

Tallulah Willis won the prize of “Mars inhabitant with the best introduction to an anecdote” and was given the job as a mission specialist, who is safe from elimination next week on Stars on Mars. Marshawn Lynch failed to fulfill his duties as the first base commander and was instead seen having trivial arguments with Lance Armstrong over cycling.

Adam Rippon did not take much advantage of his status as an Olympian and instead joked that he was on the mission because he was one of the “hottest people” of Stars on Mars. Surprisingly enough, Tom Schwartz took some very crucial decisions in the challenge and also successfully attached a crucial carabiner to the tower.

Natasha Leggero made everyone laugh with her witty comments and won the prize for “line of the episode” after saying that she would raise five step-kids for Porsha’s wedding ring.

Stars on Mars airs on Fox every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Fubo TV and Hulu.

