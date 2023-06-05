What is Christopher Mintz-Plasse's net worth? Superbad star set to appear in Stars on Mars

Fox’s upcoming competitive reality series, Stars on Mars, is set to feature various celebrities as they leave the red carpet and the glamor life behind to compete in a space-themed reality show. The series, which was filmed in Coober Pedy, a red-sanded desert town in Adelaide in South Australia, will create a Mars-like environment for the contestants as they complete daily challenges to become the biggest star in the world.

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming reality show is Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who is known for his appearance in Superbad. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor’s reported net worth is $8 million, which is largely credited to his time in the entertainment industry.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s career explored ahead of his appearance in Stars on Mars

Set to appear in the upcoming reality show, Christopher Mintz-Plasse is an American actor, writer, and producer who gained much recognition due to his portrayal of McLovin in Superbad in 2007.

The upcoming Stars on Mars cast member was born on June 20, 1989, in California to Ellen and Ray Plasse. He was raised Catholic. While his mother was a school counselor, his father was a postal worker. Plasse reportedly attended the El Camino Real High School.

After Superbad, the actor received a lot of appreciation and fame, but the actor opened up about his experience with sudden fame in 2021 and stated that it was alarming. He further called the experience intense, saying there was a lot of anxiety and breakdowns. He continued:

"I had a great support system of friends and family, a great agent and manager to help me guide a career that I wanted – but it was intense."

While filming Superbad, the upcoming Stars on Mars contestant was only 17 and was legally required to be accompanied by his mother to be on set. Other actors who appeared in the film were Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Emma Stone, Seth Rogan, and Bill Hader. The same year, Christopher appeared as a guest on Wainy Days. The following year, he was seen in Role Models.

In 2009, he appeared in Year One, The Tale of RJ, after which he played Red Mist in Kick-*ss (2010) and in its sequel film (2013). The actor then gave voice to Fishlegs Ingerman in How to Train Your Dragon, which continued for the movie’s later parts.

Other productions that the Stars on Mars celebrity has further appeared in include Party Down, Fright Night, Pitch Perfect, Would You, Movie 43, This Is the End, The To Do List, Neighbors, Tag, Flaked, The Great Indoors, Get a Job, Trolls, and more.

In addition, the actor has been nominated for several awards over the course of his career, including Breakthrough Performance and Young Artist Award nomination for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actor for Superbad.

Tune in on Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Stars on Mars on Fox.

