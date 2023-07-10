Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

A brand new episode of Stars on Mars season 1 will be airing on Fox on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The format of Stars on Mars revolves around celebrities competing against one another in a space-themed environment. Throughout each episode of Stars on Mars, contestants are given different tasks to complete in order to avoid being eliminated.

Only seven cast members remain in the competition, but it looks like some new cast members will be joining the show in the upcoming episode 5. A synopsis for Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 was given by the network.

“Four new crew members land on Mars, but their supply craft goes off course and crashes; the seven remaining crewmates must act quickly to rescue them,” reads the synopsis.

Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, while Eureka Productions is the show's producer.

Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5: What can fans expect?

As of writing this article, it wasn't confirmed who the four celebrities appearing in the upcoming episode would be. However, the contestants eliminated from Stars on Mars so far are Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Tallulah Willis, Richard Sherman, Tom Schwartz, and Natasha Leggero.

Lynch, Tinashe, Rousey, Lance Armstrong, Adam Rippon, Porsha Williams Guobadia, and Ariel Winter are the contestants who are still in the game. The show released a few clips to provide viewers with an overview of the upcoming episode, including a conversation between Armstrong and Ronda Rousey.

In that conversation, Lance Armstrong described a podcast interview where he was asked to discuss "transgender stuff in sports."

"I said, 'Listen, this is real simple: You want to transition, let's do it. You have your own category. We're gonna have a whole new division. We'll celebrate you just like we celebrate everybody else. Let's go. What's unfair about that?" Armstrong had said.

As the conversation continued, Tinashe also stepped in and expressed her thoughts on the topic.

"To me, I think we just have to care about if you otherize people. It's not good for their mental health. Exclude them from the same spaces and places that everyone else,” the singer said.

In addition to this, Armstrong also noted that they weren't excluding anyone.

"And, by the way, I sound like a right-wing lunatic. I'm not. I'm the most liberal person but from a sporting perspective..." he added.

There has been a shift in the situation between the contestants as not many agree with Armstrong's viewpoint whereas he appears confident about his position. In episode 4, there were many moments that caught the audience's attention. One of them was when NFL player Richard Sherman expressed his desire to leave the show, especially considering the difficult tasks the competitors were given.

Additionally, he also speaks with Ronda Rousey about missing his family during their conversation. In the synopsis for episode 4, it was mentioned that:

“Tensions are high amongst the nine remaining contestants, as the pressure of being away from Earth begins to take a toll; the contestants are sent on a mission that tests their perseverance; a special double elimination episode.”

Fans can watch Stars on Mars season one's latest episode on July 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. Additionally, they can catch the latest episode of Stars on Mars on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ as well.

