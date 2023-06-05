Who is Ronda Rousey? Stars on Mars contestant had a tough time filming the Fox show

Stars on Mars, Fox’s upcoming competitive reality show will feature celebrities as they leave behind the glam life and embark on an adventure to Mars. Celebrities from different fields will compete in a Mars-based show to become the biggest star in the world.

One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming Fox show is the American professional wrestler, Ronda Rousey who made a name for herself on WWE. The athlete has also dabbled a little in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in numerous movies such as Furious 7, The Expendables 3, Mile 22, and Entourage, among others.

The first episode of Stars on Mars is set to be released on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

Ronda Rousey opens up about having a hard time while filming Stars on Mars

As mentioned earlier, Ronda Rousey is one of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming Fox reality show. Rousey is an American mixed martial artist who won 12 out of the 14 fights she competed in. She was also the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Women’s Bantamweight Champion. She won a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics which took place in Beijing.

The contestant on Stars on Mars started her career as a mixed martial artist in 2010 and has made quite a name for herself over the years in the field. She was one of the athletes named in the 50 Most Dominant Athletes Alive in 2015 and is regarded as the Top Female MMA Fighter of all time. Her skill and knowledge of her craft earned her the nickname “Slaughterhouse in a Blouse” by the famous rapper, Eminem in one of his songs, Shady XV.

The Stars on Mars cast member married Travis Browne in 2017 and they welcomed their first child, La’akea Makalpuaokanipo Browne in September 2021. Travis, who is also a mixed martial artist, has two sons from his previous relationship named, Kaewa and Kaleo.

Ronda appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show in March 2022, where she opened up about returning to WWE four months after giving birth. She credited her mother for inspiring her to do so.

She said that her mother was always an example of a "strong, working mother." Ronda said that her mom, who worked as an engineer, was working on her Ph.D. and was even named the first American to win the World Championship in Judo. She noted that her mother did all of this while being a single mother.

Ronda added that she wanted to become a similar example for her daughter. During a conversation with People Magazine on Thursday, during the Mars-based show's preview event, Ronda spoke about her daughter. She spoke about spending time away from her daughter while filming and said that it was really challenging being away from her. Ronda said that her daughter was only a year and a half old when she left for the filming.

Ronda stated that her “mom guilt” only got worse as more time passed. She added that while her experience became better and better, she felt worse and worse about being away from her daughter.

She added that her mom-guilt was "compounding by the day" and that was the most difficult part of the experience.

