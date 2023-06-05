Who is Richard Sherman? Stars on Mars cast member was arrested in 2021

Fox’s Stars on Mars is set to air this Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET, featuring celebrities from various industries as they come together in order to compete against each other in a Mars-themed TV reality show to become the biggest star in the world.

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming show is Richard Sherman, an American football player who plays for the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League (NFL). He started playing football in college and previously played for the Seattle Seahawks when they won the Super Bowl XLVIII.

Upcoming Stars on Mars contestant Richard Sherman was once arrested for trying to break into his in-laws’ house

American footballer Richard Sherman was born and raised in Compton, California. The athlete has been involved in sports since he was a teenager and played football in high school, which helped land him an athletic scholarship to Standford University.

In college, he played for the Stanford Cardinals for four years before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks during the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He also played seven seasons with the Seattle team and was a part of the First Team All-Pro three times and All-Pro four times during his time there. Apart from that, the upcoming Stars on Mars cast member has been named Pro Bowl four times and was even the NFL Interception leader two years after he joined the Seahawks.

The celebrity is married to Ashley Moss and has two children with her. Two years ago, in 2021, Ashley made an emergency 911 call to the King County dispatchers, where she begged for them to intervene since she believed her husband was a risk to himself. During the call, she explained that Richard was experiencing a mental health crisis and could be a threat to himself and others.

The Stars on Mars contestant was jailed without bail after crashing his car at a highway construction site after trying to break into his in-law’s house. An hour before Sherman was arrested, Ashley called the police and stated that he was drunk, “belligerent, and suicidal.” She added:

"He’s trying to leave now. In the house, he’s being aggressive. He’s wrestling with my uncle. He’s threatening to kill himself. He sent text messages to friends saying he was going to hang himself."

The athlete was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, second-degree criminal trespass – domestic violence, resisting arrest, and third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence according to Kiro7.com.

After he was released, the Stars on Mars star took to social media to address the situation and stated that he was deeply remorseful for his actions. Sherman added that he behaved in a manner that he was not proud of and explained that he had been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months. He continued:

"The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need."

Tune in on Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET to catch Richard Sherman making his debut on Stars on Mars season 1 on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes