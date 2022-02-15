What time will 'State of the Union' Season 2 air on Sundance? Release date, cast, and more 

The trailer for the new season of State of the Union has been released by SundanceTV. The Emmy-winning short-form series returns with a new pair who are facing marital issues.

Each episode, directed by Stephen Frears, is a fast but in-depth 10-minute dialog that will air over the course of ten evenings. While season 1 focuses on the couple, played by Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike, season 2 follows the journey of Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson.

When will the second season of 'State of the Union' air on SundanceTV?

The new season will launch on Monday, February 14, which is Valentine's Day. The viewers can binge-watch the entire series in one go on AMC+ and Sundance Now. Check out the new trailer below:

'State of the Union' Season 2: Cast

Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson star in the second season, which tells the story of Ellen and Scott, a well-off Connecticut couple whose 30-year marriage appears to be sputtering to an unhappy conclusion.

Esco Jouley joins the cast as a non-binary barista who is eccentric, refreshing and helps in expanding Scott's worldview. Their character brings essential comic relief to the show's premise.

'State of the Union' Season 2: Synopsis

Ellen is described as her husband Clark's "traditional, self-made" and "liberal campaigning" wife. In other words, in 2022, she now has the language and resources to explore who she truly is, but he feels as if the world is passing him by.

Nick Hornby (series writer) appears to be learning the language of 2022 himself in the first episode. There's not much more to say about the Baby Boomer generation's difficulty with pronouns and pussyhats (literally).

Scott and Ellen have 30 years of marriage and baggage to consider as they examine the benefits and drawbacks of a possible divorce, and their sessions take place above a Connecticut hipster coffee shop.

Hornby's writing is still razor-sharp — as he proved in the first season — yet even the sharpest of minds may slip into generational traps. The debut season won three Emmys in 2019, including Outstanding Short Form Comedy and Drama Series.

While the second season lacks the first's obvious appeal and humor, the impact of Gleeson and Clarkson's performances cannot be denied.

Fans of the series can also stream the show through fuboTV.

Edited by R. Elahi